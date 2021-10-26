The city of Ammon has announced the following recipients of the 2021 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards:
Jeff Edwards — Sgt. Edwards served for 30 years in the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in many areas, including in patrol, SRO, transport and public relations. Even after being severely injured in the line of duty when he was hit by a car, he continued to serve.
Jim Pletcher — Of his own accord, Jim has collected trash and debris and cleaned up along Ammon Road between 1st and 17th Street on several occasions. Those who know Jim know that he serves everywhere he goes.
Sarah Jones — Sarah serves on Ammon’s Planning and Zoning Commission and has also served on the Ammon Parks and Recreation Committee. She frequently volunteers to help with causes that benefit the residents of Ammon.
Glenn Roth — Glenn has led efforts on the Ammon Pool Committee. He has spent many hours collecting survey results and learning about pool funding opportunities.
Brandi Johnson — Brandi has given much of her time assisting with the Ammon Pool Committee. Additionally, she has spent many hours in fundraising efforts to assist with a feasibility study on a new pool.
Joe Belnap — Joe has been a leader in the great success of Ammon Little League, which has seen a sharp increase in youth participation over the past two years.
Leigh Ann Bell — Leigh Ann has spent a lot of time and effort to help organize and lead the Ammon Little League board. She clearly does so because she cares about the youth participating and about the community.
Bart and Angie Snarr — Bart and Angie coordinated the first Ammon Broulim’s Memorial Day breakfast event, where they recognized and honored local veterans for their service to the country.
Award recipients will be recognized at an upcoming City Council meeting, with specific dates to be announced.