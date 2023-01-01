Audience members listen to Big and Rich perform on Nov. 30. Officials from the Mountain America Center and Hero Arena were proud that staff was able to run an event from start to finish and are looking forward to many more.
Audience members listen to Big and Rich perform on Nov. 30. Officials from the Mountain America Center and Hero Arena were proud that staff was able to run an event from start to finish and are looking forward to many more.
Each year the Post Register’s editorial staff looks back on some of the top articles in either terms of popularity or significance from the previous 12 months.
Choosing the top 10 news articles is art, not science, but the past year saw many notable news stories, several of which brought to a close years of work.
The following is the Post Register’s list for 2022.
Mountain America Center opens
After 12 years of planning, preparation, anticipation and building, the Mountain America Center opened its doors to nearly 6,000 people during its Nov. 29 grand opening.
The center hosted more than 20,000 during its opening week at events such as a Big and Rich country music concert, a Peppa Pig’s Adventure event, and multiple Spud Kings hockey games.
Idaho Falls voters approved the formation of an auditorium district in 2011 with the goal of building the city’s first ever multipurpose event center. Establishing an auditorium district paved the way for the collection of a 5% room occupancy tax from all hotels, motels and other short-term rentals located within city limits. The bed tax as well as sponsorships and donations were used to build the facility.
Center officials broke ground for the event center in 2020 and have dealt with numerous setbacks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages, workforce shortages, design changes and funding complications but continued to push forward. Construction began in 2021, a year after the ceremonial ground breaking.
District 91 bond failure
Following two failed bond elections over the course of 10 years, Idaho Falls School District 91 received another blow to its plans for new schools as patrons voted against the district’s $250 million bond request on Nov. 8.
The measure garnered 11,120 votes in support of the bond, 57.98%, but fell short of the 66.67% supermajority required to pass.
In 2017 and again in 2018, the district’s failed bond efforts also received 58% approval.
The 2022 bond measure would have been used to build a new Idaho Falls High School on a site on 49th South to replace the current facility, as well as for extensive renovations to Skyline High School, including the addition of a new auditorium, and adding two new elementary schools to the district, one in south Idaho Falls and a larger elementary school that would replace Temple View Elementary School in north Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls School District 91 officials were disappointed with the outcome and have said that eight of the district’s 18 schools have overcrowding issues, with some of the most overpopulated schools being Idaho Falls High School at 141% capacity and Sunnyside Elementary School at 145%.
The bond failure is taking district officials back to the drawing board, working to ease the burden of overcrowding and multiple safety issues throughout the district. Ideas such as split sessions, year-round school and boundary changes are all in discussion.
Rowland was arraigned in November 2021 after a group from his church left a “thankful turkey” card on his door for his wife. Rowland later said he believed the group of juvenile girls may have been scoping out his house.
Several young girls gave victim impact statements about how Rowland stopped their car, pulled the chaperone out by her hair, and threatened her with a gun. Two of the girls said the man who once ran a law enforcement office also pointed his gun at them.
Rowland had his supporters, as the victims said community members harassed them over the incident and told them they were to blame for his actions.
“I have been told to my face by friends and family that I ruined a good man’s life,” the youngest girl in the car that night said at Rowland’s sentencing.
Christopher Tapp is shown after his resentencing hearing Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Bonneville Courthouse. Tapp was released from priso…
Idaho Falls settles with Christopher Tapp
With the man who raped and murdered Angie Dodge in 1996 convicted in 2021, and Christopher Tapp’s name cleared, the only thing left unsettled was the civil case between Tapp and Idaho Falls.
It took more than 20 years, but Tapp got an official apology from the city — not to mention $11.7 million for the decades he spent in prison as an innocent man. The settlement is being paid by the city’s insurance coverage.
The settlement confirmed what Tapp and his attorneys had said for years: the officers and prosecutors who imprisoned Tapp made serious errors.
In addition to the apology and the settlement funds, Idaho Falls Police participated in a training program focused on false confessions, to raise awareness of how suspects may admit to crimes they did not commit when pressured.
“No dollar amount could ever make up for the over 20 years of my life I spent in prison for crimes I did not commit,” Tapp said when the settlement was announced. “However, the settlement will help me move forward with my life.”
Education funding special session
Idaho Gov. Brad Little called a special session of the Legislature in September due to a massive $2 billion state budget surplus, saying the state should return a large portion of the funds back to Idahoans who are struggling with symptoms of inflation, high housing costs and high gas prices. The Idaho Legislature’s 2022 special session got off to a quick start with House Revenue and Taxation Committee members needing less than 10 minutes to introduce a $1 billion bill to cut taxes and increase education funding.
By 5:30 p.m. that same day, the measure had made its way through the House and Senate and by 6:30 p.m., Gov. Brad Little had signed the bill into law.
The Idaho House passed the bill with a 55-15 vote, while the Idaho Senate nearly passed the measure unanimously with a 34-1 vote, Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, being the Senate’s single dissenter.
In regard to education, the bill directs $80 million a year to a new fund for in-demand careers. The money could be directed to career-technical education programs, community colleges or four-year colleges and universities.
Distribution of money will be decided during the 2023 legislative session, beginning Jan. 9.
Though most voted in favor, some legislators argued that the state is far behind in education funding and said that the bill is only a small start to paying teachers more and fixing crumbling school infrastructure.
Once the additional school funding was approved, Reclaim Idaho pulled its Quality Education Act initiative from the November ballot, saying the funding approved by the Legislature was “a big step forward for Idaho.”
Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials expect new updates to the facility have helped staff prepare for more holiday traffic. The airport has …
Airport sets passenger record
Idaho Falls Regional Airport saw an uptick in travel as customers have been more apt to brave airport crowds as the COVID-19 pandemic has appeared to wane.
Earlier this year, the airport built an additional Transportation Security Administration screening area which brings extra security lines to help people get to their gate faster. It also added additional parking to the airport with the new economy lot, as well as cashless payment for parking, city Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport eclipsed its annual record for airport travelers as more than 520,000 people have made their way through security as of Dec. 22. That’s more than 70,000 over its previous record set just a year ago.
The Idaho Falls airport’s 2022 passenger totals are expected to be up 20% over 2021 following holiday travel.
Prosecutor’s office staffing crisis
The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office saw a staffing shakeup after Randy Neal won an upset victory over incumbent candidate Alayne Bean.
Bean had been hand-picked by her predecessor, Daniel Clark, to lead the office and was appointed by Bonneville County’s Commissioners to complete Clark’s term after he was named a judge, but her defeat in the Republican Primary Election left an air of uncertainty in the prosecutor’s office.
In past elections when an incumbent lost an election, the new prosecutor has often replaced every deputy prosecutor with their own picks.
The resulting uncertainty over whether they would still have a job in 2023 led several deputy prosecutors to turn in their resignations and seek jobs elsewhere.
This exodus culminated in Bean asking local law enforcement to submit fewer cases for prosecution out of concern that the prosecutor’s office, which normally staffs 10 attorneys, would soon be down to just one.
Bean promised her office would revisit these older cases when things stabilized, but police refused to comply with the request. Two months after her election defeat, Bean resigned and Neal took over as interim prosecutor.
Neal has since said the prosecutor’s office never fell below six attorneys on staff during the transition, and has brought in a new team, including veterans of the office such as John Dewey and Penny North Shaul.
Theodore Heckathorn discusses his property assessment on Friday, July 8, 2022. He recently received a 62% increase in his property assessment …
Property tax assessments When Idaho Falls homeowners received their property value assessments in June, many assumed the Bonneville County Assessor’s Office had made a serious mistake.
Between 2021 and 2022, home values went up between 45 and 55 percent. The assessment increase was a boon for those looking to sell, but for those who intend to keep living in their homes, it meant a massive increase to their property taxes.
Combined with large increases in previous years, the average home value has doubled from $200,000 in 2019 to $405,000 in 2022.
Idaho’s tax code provides a homeowners’ exemption for up to half a home’s value from property taxes, but that is capped at $125,000 once a house’s value exceeds $250,000. The recent price growth means homeowners are seeing a larger increase to their taxes relative to previous increases.
Bonneville County Assessor Dustin Barron told the Post Register the growth was likely due to a combination of the growing population, housing scarcity in the area and a lack of land on which to build new homes.
“I don’t think we’re ever going to get back to a point where the values in this area were as low as they were three or four years ago,” Barron said in June. “I don’t even know if they’ll get back to where they were even a year or two ago.”
State Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, in a 2021 file photo.
Chad Christensen loses election
Gun rights activist Chad Christensen, an Iona Republican, was defeated in his bid for a third legislative term during the May GOP primary.
Christensen was first elected in 2018 as the District 32B representative and won re-election in 2020. But following redistricting, he sought an additional term by running for the District 35B seat.
District 35B no longer includes Oneida and Franklin counties, the latter of which Christensen won convincingly in 2020 and the former he lost by 16 votes. Ammon City Council member Josh Wheeler defeated Christensen by 362 votes for the District 35B in the May primary. The Democratic Party didn’t field a candidate for the seat in the general election.
During his time in the Legislature, Christensen, a member of the Oath Keepers, was more known for his attention-grabbing stunts — such as trying to impeach Gov. Brad Little over the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for a Boise restaurant to be boycotted — than he was for his legislative work.
Site contractor marks completion of 16-year cleanup project
In March, the Idaho Environmental Coalition, the contractor for the Idaho Cleanup Project, celebrated the completion of exhuming waste at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex on the desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The U.S. Department of Energy marked the completion of removing specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre landfill at its 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory, the Associated Press reported.
Specifically, officials targeted just under 6 acres called the Radioactive Waste Management Complex. Officials said the work was completed 18 months ahead of schedule.
Several state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony commemorating the accomplishment. They included Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The cleanup project was necessitated by the U.S. Department of Energy using the waste complex to store radioactive and hazardous elements generated in national defense and research programs. The waste was transported to the site over the course of several decades, starting in the 1950s.
The energy department shipped nuclear waste to Idaho until a series of lawsuits between the state and the federal government in the 1990s led to the 1995 Settlement Agreement, which required cleanup and removal of existing nuclear waste.
