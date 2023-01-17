The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors is hosting Mayor Rebecca Casper and the city of Idaho Falls for the 2023 State of the City address Wednesday.
The State of the City address takes place annually and is a long-standing tradition in Idaho Falls and in many cities across the country.
During the address, the mayor will update the city on important events and accomplishments from the past year and what they expect to come in the future.
But city officials said this year’s address will be different from past events which were traditionally given in city council meetings.
“We are excited for this new format commonly utilized in other communities,” said Idaho Falls’ Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth. “We are also thankful for GIFAR who is hosting the city and mayor Casper for the address.”
The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn & Suites, 2005 South Fork Blvd., and is being held in conjunction with a luncheon.
While the address is free to attend and there will be seats for those who want to attend the event but do not want to participate in the luncheon. Tickets were expected to be sold out by end of business Tuesday.
The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors is donating all proceeds from the luncheon to the Mayor’s Scholarship fund that was established in 2006. The scholarship fund has since provided more than $550,000 to helping local students further their education.
City officials are excited for the event and looking forward to reflecting on the past year’s accomplishments and the new year’s possibilities.
“Mayor Casper looks forward to this address every year,” Grossarth said. “It’s a great time to reflect on all the good the community has accomplished. It truly is a team effort by all that makes Idaho Falls a great place to be.”
