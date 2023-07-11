For only the second time, the Idaho Falls Sidewalk Chalk Festival returns this Saturday.
The festival is hosted and created by RiverWest Dental. Artists will pick out a sidewalk section outside of the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho and make their visions come to life.
The festival had its inaugural opening in 2022. The festival is a way for local artists to come together and show their talent. It is a way to make the community smile, a RiverWest Dental news release said.
The all-day event will be held near the Riverwalk at 270 S. Capital Ave., on July 15.
RiverWest Dental partners with the Art Museum to encourage community involvement during this festival.
“In a fun and vibrant celebration of art and community, the festival invites everyone to come and admire the stunning chalk art creations. The event is perfect for artists of all ages and skill levels who want to showcase their creativity and connect with the community,” the release said.
The Art Museum hopes the event will expose the community to the opportunities within the museum.
“It’s a great way to get acquainted with what we do, and the different programs we have for kids,” said Chloe O’Laughlin, the communication director at the museum. “We are deeply invested in the community.”
There are more than 50 different artists signed up to create chalk art during the festival. The designs will be judged and first-place overall will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
Last year’s winner, Nicole Klienman, will be participating once again. The festival will feature three main artists’ work, including Klienman’s, the release said. Joining Klienman as featured artists are Brittany Shelper and Lisa Wyatt.
Combined, the three will showcase drawings of 3D optical illusions, lifelike animals and various pop culture pieces, the release said.
“We want to get people involved, talking and excited to be in the (art) community,” O’Laughlin said.
O’Laughlin said the chalk medium is pretty unique in the art scene. It is a different look into Idaho Falls’ creative mind.
“The event really speaks for itself,” O’Laughlin said.
RiverWest Dental coined the festival the “most Instagram-worthy event of the year.”
At 4 p.m., judges composed of local artists and city representatives, including Dr. Brian Jankowski of RiverWest Dental, will start evaluating the chalk designs.
In the “Chalk Masters” category, first place wins $1,000, second place wins $800 and third place wins $600. In the “Chalk Crushers” category, for younger artists, the best chalk designer receives $200.
To learn more or to register for a spot, visit the festival’s website.
