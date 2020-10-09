A 3-year-old child suffered second-degree burns after falling into a small thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park on Friday.
The park reported that the child took off running from the trail near Midway Geyser Basin and fell into a thermal feature, suffering burns to the lower body and back. The child was life-flighted to the burn center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The incident occurred just before noon. The condition of the child was not available on Friday.
“The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface,” the park said in a news release. “Visitors must always remain on boardwalks and trails and exercise extreme caution around thermal features."
The park’s online safety page says, “Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature. Keep your children close and don’t let them run.”
The last accident involving park thermal features occurred in May when a visitor, who entered the park illegally, fell into a thermal feature at Old Faithful while backing up to take photos.
In September 2019, a man suffered severe burns after falling into boiling water near the cone of the Old Faithful Geyser.
In June 2016, a man left the boardwalk and died after slipping into a hot spring in Norris Geyser Basin. In August 2000, one person died and two people received severe burns from falling into a hot spring in the Lower Geyser Basin.