A group of 30 volunteers from the Idaho National Laboratory and the city of Idaho Falls helped to beautify a commuter path along the Idaho Falls River Walk — Greenbelt Trail as part of their October River Walk Cleanup.

“The River Walk cleanup is an example of leaning into laboratory culture and values to care for our community,” said Misty Benjamin, the laboratory’s community relations and philanthropic program manager in a news release. “We’re proud to take care of such an important biking and walking path for Idaho Falls residents, including many INL employees.”


