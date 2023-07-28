540210644

A man and woman from California were booked into the Bonneville County Jail Friday following a four-hour incident at an Idaho Falls hotel, according to a press release from Jessica Clements, public information officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department.

The woman has been identified as Madison Salisbury, a 28-year-old resident of California. The male has been identified as Zachary Melton, a 34-year-old resident of California. Both Salisbury and Melton were booked on charges of trespassing and resisting/obstructing arrest, Clements said in the release.


