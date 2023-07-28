A man and woman from California were booked into the Bonneville County Jail Friday following a four-hour incident at an Idaho Falls hotel, according to a press release from Jessica Clements, public information officer with the Idaho Falls Police Department.
The woman has been identified as Madison Salisbury, a 28-year-old resident of California. The male has been identified as Zachary Melton, a 34-year-old resident of California. Both Salisbury and Melton were booked on charges of trespassing and resisting/obstructing arrest, Clements said in the release.
Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the Hilton Garden Inn on Lindsay Boulevard shortly after noon Friday for a report of a disturbance involving guests in one of the rooms at the hotel. Clements said officers arrived and made contact with one of the people involved, a woman, after knocking on the hotel room door. Clements said the woman made a statement to officers that she was armed with multiple firearms, had a hostage, and threatened harm if officers attempted to enter the room.
Officers immediately took steps to secure the area, evacuate surrounding rooms including those above and below, and called out additional police resources. Officers from patrol, SWAT, and the Crisis Negotiations Team responded.
Officers with the Crisis Negotiations Team attempted to make contact with the people in the room but had limited response or cooperation from them, Clements said. Eventually, officers were able to establish communication with the occupants who refused to leave the room. Officers learned that the door had been barricaded. Eventually, officers broke a window in order to deploy a gas into the room, which acts as an irritant and is used to encourage people to exit the space. A short time later, and after continued communication between the occupants and crisis negotiators, the male occupant of the room exited and was taken into custody. Approximately 45 minutes later, the woman also exited the room and was taken into custody.
No one was injured during this incident, Clements said. Both the male and female occupants of the room were evaluated by medical professionals due to exposure to the gas irritant as a precaution, she added.
Officers did not find any firearms inside the room, despite the statements made by Salisbury at the beginning of the incident. Melton stated that he stayed in the room of his own volition, Clements said.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded and remained on standby throughout of the incident as a precaution. The Chaplains of Idaho also responded to provide support to officers on scene, Clements said.
She noted that when the window was breached, some people in the area at the time mistook the sound for gunfire. Clements said the window breaking did create two very loud sharp noises that a lay person could reasonably misidentify as gun shots. She emphasized that at no time during the incident were shots fired by Idaho Falls Police officers, and there was no evidence that any shots were fired by the two people inside the room.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.