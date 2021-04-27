A cumulative reward of $40,000 from various groups is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the case of a grizzly sow killed last month in Island Park.
An adult female grizzly bear was shot and killed sometime between March 15 and March 23 near the Pole Bridge Campground which also resulted in the loss of her 6- to 8-week old cub at the bear’s den site, Idaho Fish and Game reported.
“The loss of a reproductive female grizzly is a real tragedy,” says regional conservation officer Doug Petersen. “Someone out there knows what happened to this bear and we are asking them to come forward and share that information with us.”
Fish and Game staff learned of the death after receiving a mortality signal from the bear’s collar. The dead bear was found lying partially submerged in the Little Warm River.
“Further investigation revealed that the bear had died from multiple gunshot wounds,” Fish and Game said. “A subsequent investigation of the female grizzly’s den site revealed a 6- to 8-week-old cub that also perished as a result of her death.”
Fish and Game said this is the third grizzly bear shooting in the same area in the past eight months. A male bear was killed in the Coyote Meadows area and a young male was killed near the Cold Springs Road last fall. All of the cases are still under investigation.
Three organizations are offering rewards for the latest shooting. Citizens Against Poaching (1-800-632-5999) is offering $5,000, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering $5,000 and independent groups are offering $30,000.
Information on this crime can also be called into the Upper Snake Regional Office at 208-525-7290.