The true crime show "48 Hours" will take on the case of allegedly murdered Rexburg children Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow. The episode titled “The Final Days of JJ and Tylee” will air at 9 p.m. Saturday on the CBS Television Network (KIDK Channel 3 in Idaho Falls).
According to CBS, the episode will focus on the details of the investigation, the life of the children's mother Lori Vallow and will look ahead at what could happen with the charges against Vallow and her fifth husband Chad Daybell.
Tylee’s best friend Vaisia Itaaehau and her mother Echo Itaaehau will speak publicly on the episode. Both knew Vallow, well.
“I just always had that hope that they were alive, and so when I heard the news, I was just, like, so dumbfounded because … I just completely believed they were alive,” Vaisia says in the episode.
Vallow and Daybell face felony charges relating to the cover-up of the deaths of Vallow’s two minor children. Seven-year-old J.J. and 16-year-old Tylee were found buried in Daybell's backyard in Salem this June. The couple faces charges for conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Daybell is facing two additional felony charges for the destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Each count carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment and/or up to a $10,000 fine.
The couple is also under investigation for the October 2019 death of Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow and Daybell married 17 days after Tammy, his wife of 29 years, died in her sleep under what police have called suspicious circumstances.
Vallow is under further investigation for her involvement in the deaths of her third husband, Joseph Ryan, and fourth husband, Charles Vallow.