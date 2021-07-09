A loaded firearm was discovered Friday afternoon in the carry-on bag of a male passenger who was traveling from Idaho Falls Regional Airport to Salt Lake City International Airport.
This is the fourth firearm discovered by the Transportation Security Administration in carry-on luggage at Idaho Falls Regional Airport so far this year, a TSA news release said. In 2020, TSA found six firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at the security checkpoint.
The TSA reminds travelers to be aware of the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to arrival at the security checkpoint.
The gun in Friday's incident was found during the routine screening of carry-on luggage. A TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen.
TSA immediately notified airport law enforcement, and they responded to the security checkpoint, the release said. Law enforcement questioned the traveler who was allowed to continue on his flight.
“TSA is seeing more travelers at Idaho Falls Regional Airport than ever before and along with that, we are also seeing an increase in the number of undeclared or improperly packed firearms like the one today,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose in the release. “We want to remind everyone planning to fly out of Idaho Falls to carefully inspect your bag before you pack it and head to the airport. This simple act could save you lots of time and money, along with the embarrassment of having a long talk with law enforcement.”
TSA reviews the circumstances of each incident and levies a civil penalty of up to $10,000 against each passenger who brings a firearm to the security checkpoint.
Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hardsided case, declared to the airline and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition, firearm parts and any type of replica firearm are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked, the release said.
National passenger trends over the past few months have shown increased travel volumes.
In the month of April and May, TSA screened at least 1 million departing travelers at airports nationwide every day. That number continued to steadily increase in June when TSA screened more than 2 million travelers on multiple days. Over the five-day, Fourth of July holiday weekend, TSA screened 10.1 million people at airports across the country, the release said.
Passenger screening volumes at Idaho Falls Regional Airport are currently more than 130% of 2019 volumes and are expected to remain steady throughout the summer months, the release said.