A nearly $6 million project beginning in fiscal year 2023 is set to bring major reconstruction to 1st Street in Ammon.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson announced Friday thathe secured over $20.2 million in community projects for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, including Ammon’s 1st Street. The projects fall under transportation, housing and urban development; labor, health and human services; and education subcommittee appropriations bills.
Ammon’s 1st Street will receive $5.8 million to make the street safer because it is already operating above its volume-to-capacity ratio, a news release said.
“As Ammon continues to grow, the need for this project is even more pressing. I look forward to the improved safety and convenience this project will bring to the community in years to come,” Simpson said in the release.
The funding will be used to widen 1st Street in Ammon to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction and a center two-way turn lane, the release said. A portion of the street will also be reconstructed to include a curb, gutter and sidewalk. Sand Creek bridge also will be widened to five lanes and will include sidewalks.
In an April 7 letter to Simpson, Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti requested federal funding for 1st Street and wrote the section of 1st Street in need of repairs is essential to the vitality of the city’s regional economy and can’t be reconstructed without assistance from federal funding sources.
“Every citizen in Ammon and north of Ammon is painfully aware of our community growth and its impact on 1st Street. The 1st Street reconstruction project is urgently needed in order to allow for proper traffic and pedestrian flow. I am grateful that Congressman Mike Simpson has made this project a priority — it is hugely important for us,” Coletti said in the release.
Other projects include repairs to the Center Street Railroad Bridge Underpass in Pocatello, building a new YMCA facility in Boise, improving workforce and public safety training facility improvements in Boise, adding a helipad and an ambulance bay to an emergency services building in Shoshone, and a community development project for the Hidden Paradise campground in Fairfield.