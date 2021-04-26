The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported a 5-year-old child was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Monday after an off-road ATV rollover accident.
According to the news release, sheriff's deputies and the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the area of 35th West and 65th South at around 1:50 p.m. The news release states bystanders were attempting to revive the child when deputies arrived.
Deputies performed CPR on scene until an ambulance arrived to transfer the child. His condition remains unknown. Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Bryan Lovell said he did not know the details of the incident or whether the child was on the ATV when it rolled over. The incident remains under investigation.