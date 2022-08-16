Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a three-part series on the impact of Title IX, which marked its 50th anniversary this summer.
“That’s not what girls do.”
State Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, heard those words repeatedly when she said she wanted to play sports growing up.
Before embarking on a 15-year Division I basketball coaching career, Ehardt dedicated her time to playing basketball, even if her schools did not provide a girls’ program. Growing up, Ehardt played basketball with her two older brothers. No matter the time or place, she showed up.
“I just kept my little dreams alive, hoping that maybe I could play someday,” Ehardt said.
Everyone surrounding Ehardt told her she would never play sports “for real.” Her future was already set to include an office job.
“I was born in the ’60s and grew up in the ’70s. Something someone wanted you to do (as a woman) was pretty much be a secretary. Which I didn’t want to do,” Ehardt said.
But when Ehardt was still in elementary school, President Richard Nixon signed the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which included the addition of Title IX, the landmark law that is perhaps best known for providing opportunities for women in sports.
Title IX is just 37 words, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
The law marks its 50th anniversary this year. And while many women who came of age after its passage describe its impact as liberating, some claim its intent is now being twisted and that those new interpretations threaten the future of women’s sports.
‘Title IX changed my life’
Title IX flipped Ehardt’s future on its head. Her dreams came true when she joined the junior high girls basketball team. However, Ehardt said her experience never lined up with the boys’ team’s participation.
The boys’ teams always filled the prime-time slots for gym access. Ehardt recalled walking to her 6 a.m. practices every morning in 20 below zero temps, trudging through the snow.
“I did still have a lot of opportunities, but it wasn’t anything like our male counterparts,” Ehardt said.
She had a similar experience in high school, even after Title IX had been implemented for years.
“There were times in my sophomore year that we didn’t get done until 9 or 10 at night because that’s just when girls could use the practice facility,” Ehardt said.
Even though she experienced difficult practice times, Ehardt repeatedly expressed her gratitude.
“When I think about my experience at Idaho Falls High School, I think of Norman Kane. He was my sophomore coach and then he became the varsity coach my senior year. Norman was a college athlete. I mean like how many guys who have been great athletes themselves would say ‘Yeah, I’ll go coach the girls,’” Ehardt said.
Ehardt said doors opened for her in athletics because of the men who stepped up to help girls’ programs. Without many former female players as role models, Ehardt relied on people like Kane in order to find success on the basketball court.
Ehardt finished playing at Idaho Falls High School and continued her basketball career first at North Idaho College and then at Idaho State University on scholarship. Her collegiate experienced fully prepared her to coach for the next 15 years.
She went on to coach for the University of California, Santa Barbara, Brigham Young University, Washington State University and California State University, Fullerton, where she was the head coach.
Ehardt broke into the coaching scene just as women’s college basketball started to gain popularity.
Today, sports still play an important role in Ehardt’s life. For years she coached area youth in basketball at Club Apple, where she’s a manager, and she has dedicated much of her energy in recent years as a legislator to fighting against transgender women competing in women-only sports.
Ehardt said she is grateful for the women who spearheaded the Title IX movement.
“I was always aware of the women who had gone before that had paved the path for me. I truly say that I’d always felt that obligation to do the same for those who would follow me,” Ehardt said. “Title IX changed my life.”
Don’t take it for granted
Another longtime local coach, Wendy Johnson, said the landmark law also changed her life’s trajectory.
“I am honored and privileged to benefit from people who fought for Title IX. Whenever I wanted to play sports, those opportunities were available to me,” Johnson said.
Johnson played volleyball her entire life. She went on to play at Laramie County Community College in Wyoming. She came to Idaho Falls after college where she would end up coaching several local high schools. She expanded her coaching career into other parts of athletics. Johnson was the athletic director at Hillcrest High School for five years.
“I felt like, from a female perspective, it was vital to be organized, to have the schedule done, things like that. The guys cared about that, but not the way I did. I wanted to be respected in a male-dominated field,” Johnson said.
She believes that, thanks to the opportunities made possible by Title IX, women are now speaking up for themselves.
“More women are proud of what we can do and say we’ll do it. They’re playing in more male-dominated sports like rugby and hockey. We really can do this,” Johnson said.
This summer, Johnson accepted the athletic director’s job at Cheyenne South High School in her native state of Wyoming. She worked in Idaho Falls for 32 years and was Idaho Falls varsity volleyball coach for 17 years, racking up six state titles.
Johnson’s two daughters, Kaitlyn and Kiarra, followed in her footsteps by playing collegiate volleyball. When her daughters were little, Johnson brought them to volleyball practice.
“People would tell me, don’t bring them with you. They are going to get burnt out,” Johnson said.
Johnson only hoped that her daughters would find a love for the game, on and off the court. Both Kaitlyn and Kiarra are currently pursuing volleyball coaching careers, just like their mother.
“It was a parent’s dream come true. It’s most rewarding to watch them coach and give back to what gave them so much,” Johnson.
Johnson wants girls to not take for granted the opportunity to play sports.
“Young athletes have way more things available to them now. Sports give you skills that you can’t replace. Enjoy the freedoms brought to you by Title IX,” Johnson said.
Standing up for their rightsFormer Watersprings volleyball coach Robyn King found herself facing Title IX head on in high school.
“We didn’t get women’s sports at my school until 1975,” King said.
She was a sophomore at a Colorado high school when sports were finally offered to her. As soon as Title IX became law, King’s coaches in her area began to fight for equality.
“I’ll never forget that my coach insisted that there be volleyball lines on the basketball court. It was a huge deal and other coaches fought against her,” King said.
Lines were painted onto the court, but King said they could only use the court in the early morning.
Despite having played high school volleyball for just two years, King earned a scholarship to play college volleyball.
“I always dreamed of the possibility to play in college. But it was just a dream,” King said. “I thought it could actually happen when I was at a state tournament and coaches would come up to me and ask where I was going to play.”
King played volleyball for four years at Idaho State University. However, inequities followed her from Colorado to the Gem State.
“We had this bus we called the green weenie. It was a bus that was older than dirt. I think it was a 1955 model. It was just what the girls got,” King said.
While the volleyball team traveled to away games in “an atrocious, old, rickety bus,” the football team traveled in a much nicer Greyhound-like bus and the men’s basketball flew to many of its road games.
After her freshman year, King said the volleyball team threatened a Title IX action lawsuit. Her sophomore year, King’s team rode in nice buses like those the football team used.
“It took the leadership of women in categories who were coaches and athletic directors who were willing to take the university to task on it,” King said. “I am thankful for the women that had the tenacity to stand up to men.”
One of those tenacious women was King’s mother, a P.E. teacher and a track coach who, in her spare time, traveled to Denver and advocated for women’s athletics.
“I remember, as a kid, her going to the state capitol building and picketing. She would sit in sessions and push for girls sports. She is my number one role model in that,” King said.
King said Title IX gave her the ability to stand up for herself throughout life. She was grateful for women, like her mother, who paved the way for the law’s implementation.
“The generation before me were the trailblazers. They broke the ice. But my generation pushed through and made it happen,” King said.
She said it is difficult for her to stand by and watch athletes take for granted the life lessons, such as hard work and mental toughness, that sports offers. Moreover, King wishes specifically for women to respect what they can learn on the court.
“It bothers me when I see women abuse it. You have to be proud and respectful of so many women who fought for it,” King said. “You have to have people who care to stand up, but not degrade and disrespect themselves. We’ve lost that. We can still be feminine women.”
Concerns for the futureKing and Ehardt both said they are fearful of what the future of Title IX looks like in the wake of a growing number of transgender women seeking to take part in girls and women’s school and college sports.
“For 50 years we have stood for women. Now we have to stand for biological women,” King said.
Ehardt helped craft and sponsor the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which says “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.”
The act, which Gov. Brad Little signed into law in March 2020, has been enjoined following a legal challenge made in the Hecox v. Little case. Idaho was the first state to pass such a law and another 10 states, including Montana and Utah, have passed similar laws while 19 other state legislatures have considered pursuing bans.
The concerns over transgender women competing in school sports grew in March when Lia Thomas, a transgender woman who formerly competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swimming team for three seasons, won an NCAA women’s swimming championship in the 500-meter freestyle event.
In January, midway through the collegiate swimming season, the NCAA updated its policy on transgender athlete participation, deferring to the national governing body for each sport to determine eligibility requirements, ABC News reported. The change brought the organization into alignment with moves made by the U.S. and International Olympic committees. According to the NCAA’s new policy if a sport’s national governing body doesn’t have a policy on transgender athletes, the rules of that sport’s international international federation or the IOC’s policy would apply.
In June, FINA (Fédération Internationale de Natation), which governs the world swimming championships, “voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in women’s events,” yahoo!sports reported.
“Title IX has been so integral in the development of young women and young girls the past 50 years. Now it’s parents who are also stepping up to both support their daughters and also help stand against blatant injustices in allowing biological boys and males to compete in women’s sports,” Ehardt said about her legislation. “I think this issue will be strongly played out in the court of public opinion. In the end, I don’t think our opportunities will be taken away because they are that important.”
Jeremy Woodson, a communication strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, said legislative efforts such as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act are based on inaccuracies and politics.
The ACLU works on cases such as Hecox v. Little to fight against anti-trans legislation.
Woodson said Ehardt’s legislation follows a recognizable pattern.
“Any type of anti-trans bill seeks to erase the existence of trans people,” Woodson said. “They have the ability to make being trans shameful. That they don’t deserve to be acknowledged. These bills make it harder for trans youth to grow up and access support and education.”
“We are in, dare I say, a culture war.”
Woodson repeatedly said that bills against trans people are brought up by those in the “political theater and not from medical professionals and educational entities like we would expect.”
“This is the same attack we’ve seen for years. The same smoke stream. It is the same inaccurate, hate-filled rhetoric. It started with bathrooms, now sports and it’s moving into health care,” Woodson said. “They are denying the very existence of trans people.”
Woodson said Title IX is only a small part in the protection of trans people. He said the overarching bill that covers transgender rights is the Equality Act, which passed in the House in February 2021.
The Equality Act “defines and includes sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity among the prohibited categories of discrimination or segregation.”
“We know for sure, no question, that trans folks are protected (under the Equality Act),” Woodson said.