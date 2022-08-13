50 years of Title IX: On Campus

Signed into law 50 years ago, Title IX forever changed this country’s action toward gender equality.
The law itself was only a subpoint within the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The eight titles preceding the famous law addressed anti-busing regulations, federal aid for college students and higher education admissions policies.
After signing the act into law on June 23, 1972, President Richard Nixon took to the press to rail against the law’s busing regulations. His concerns never addressed the ninth title. Headlines surfaced about the school aid bill and Title IX became newspapers’ afterthought.
Although Title IX’s initial implementation was largely overlooked at the time, the 50 years to follow created an unprecedented social movement. Title IX, only 37 words long, now covers a broad spectrum of issues.
The law, advocated and created by U.S. representatives Edith Green of Oregon and Patsy Mink of Hawaii (the first woman of color elected to Congress), “forbids discrimination based on sex in education, and despite its age remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including in the LGBTQ community,” the Associated Press reported in June.
But what does Title IX actually say? What are the 37 words?
Title IX reads, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
The AP reported that, “The law is meant to ensure equity between men and women in education, and it’s broad, covering most K-12 schools and colleges and universities, as well as vocational schools, libraries and museums. That means it applies to tens of millions of students, as well as educators.”
Within education, Title IX covers many areas, most famously addressing athletics. However, it also applies “to the classroom, sexual assault and violence on campus, employment, discrimination, admissions, retaliation and even financial assistance with tuition. It also has been extended to other forms of gender and sex discrimination; Title IX was invoked when the Obama administration advised that transgender people should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice in schools,” the AP reported.
The first installment in this Post Register series of articles on Title IX covers the law’s effects on campus.
Even though Title IX was passed in 1972, it was not until 1980 that the Office for Civil Rights recognized sexual harassment as a form of sex discrimination.
The law’s application on campus, outside of athletics, and in regard to sexual harassment was largely overlooked until April 24, 2015. On this day, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights sent out a letter reminding all schools that receive Federal financial assistance that they must assign a minimum of one employee to oversee all Title IX responsibilities. This employee became known as the Title IX coordinator.
Heather Wade is the Title IX coordinator for Idaho Falls School District 91. She oversees the district’s compliance, application and regulation of Title IX. She is the number one resource for students K-12 to reach out to for help.
“The best part of being a Title IX coordinator is knowing that I am helping to keep District 91 students and staff safe,” Wade said.
Even though Wade works to understand Title IX and how to effectively use it, complaints rarely reach the status needed for Title IX action.
“District 91 is very fortunate in that we have processes in place where we are able to intervene with behaviors before the behavior becomes a Title IX issue,” Wade said.
Title IX coordinators usually have multiple jobs for whatever school district they are serving.
Guy Bliesner, analyst for the Idaho School Safety & Security Program, said, “Sometimes your coordinator is the athletic director, but they are also the basketball coach, and the math teacher, and a bus driver, and they shovel snow in front of the school.”
Bliesner, a former health, safety and security coordinator for Bonneville Joint School District 93, said this jack-of-all-trades approach is the norm in rural schools such as Mackay, Clark County and Leadore. Bliesner works directly with rural eastern Idaho schools to make sure they comply with current Title IX regulations.
“Really small districts don’t have the number of bodies needed to process a Title IX complaint. The process is too large and needs unique people with specific roles. They have to have training. We work with folks to connect them with the right resources and experts. We help them build a deeper bench,” Bliesner said.
Title IX was passed when Bliesner was a senior in high school. He was on the boys’ swim team. Bliesner said he saw first-hand many boys’ athletic programs cut as programs for girls were added.
“There was loss to men in some activities, but women were so badly represented that that probably made sense,” Bliesner said. “Gender equity was Title IX’s initial intent. It has grown well beyond that. I was a male athlete during Title IX’s implementation. I am also a father of daughters. So, Title IX brought both concern and comfort.”
Bliesner said he hopes people see that Title IX influences more than athletics.
“It is so much more than equity in sports. It works to ensure you will not be sexually harassed or discriminated against in any form in education. That’s more than sports and activities,” he said.
Bliesner works with schools for Title IX compliance in sexual harassment and assault allegations.
“We look at schools and see if they are meeting the regulations they need to,” he said. “And if they don’t, we tell them they need to do x and y. We help them understand how to meet the regulations.”
With Title IX constantly being reevaluated, reinterpreted and reregulated, compliance is difficult to achieve, Bliesner said.
Bliesner mentioned that Title IX requirements in schools changed under the Obama administration, again under the Trump administration and are currently being evaluated under the Biden administration. If requirements are changed, so is compliance.
“It’s a continual fluctuation given who’s in charge. I believe everyone is actually looking to comply. But what is compliance? Compliance is a moving target,” Bliesner said.
Wade said there are structures in place that work with schools to achieve compliance.
“I belong to a Title IX Coordinator Professional Learning Community. We meet monthly to discuss the Title IX process and regulations. This group has made keeping up with the changes and understanding the complexities of the regulations very effective,” Wade said.
Bliesner believes that Title IX has evolved throughout its 50 years.
“Initially it was for higher education. Now it’s more related to K-12,” Bliesner said.
He said Title IX’s current work within the K-12 school system is to ensure safety from sexual harassment and gender equity in all areas, even if achieving this is like trying to hit a moving target.
