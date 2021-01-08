One day, when Greg Hansen came in to volunteer at the Museum of Idaho, he overheard two coworkers talking about an idea. Could one of them walk around the Idaho Falls Greenbelt for 200 straight days?
"They were just talking about it as an idea, but I was there and I said that I could do it," Hansen said.
That was in early 2007. Hansen began walking around the Greenbelt in May of that year and on Friday he reached his 5,000th consecutive day of taking his two-and-a-half-mile daily exercise. During that time he's covered more than 12,000 miles of ground — enough to walk three roundtrips between Idaho Falls and New York City.
The 62-year-old Hansen has walked through winter temperatures that dropped near minus 20°F, forcing him to wear thick layers of clothes. He walked through winds that hit 60 miles per hour. He's slipped on icy sidewalks and worked through sick days.
"People know it's me if the clothes are all Boston. The high schools have people that come up to me and ask how many miles I've done, how many days, and that makes me feel so good," Hansen said.
Not all of Hansen's daily walks are done around the Greenbelt. His path around Snake River falls just short of two and a half miles, so he usually gets the remaining distance by going around the Idaho Falls High School track. He also knows better than to risk going out in dangerous winter weather again, so many of his walks have been at the Grand Teton Mall or through the halls of the museum or Lincoln Court Retirement Community.
Over the past few months, he's even used his own home to rack up the miles. Hansen said he would walk from his kitchen to the front door and back, over and over, taking a break if the constant loop made him feel dizzy. Without a Fitbit or a step tracker on his phone, he counts his steps to make sure he reaches the right distance.
Nearly 14 years into the daily habit, Hansen said he has no intentions of stopping the daily walks anytime soon. Whenever he does stop, though, he hopes people will know exactly how far he made it.
"If I do get hurt and can't do it one day, I'll put the challenge down and see if anyone else can pick it up," Hansen said.