The last time free bear spray canisters were given out in Island Park, the event was allotted four hours and the cans were gone in 90 minutes.
This July 24, 545 bear spray canisters will be given away at the Island Park Forest Service Ranger Station starting at 10 a.m. The only strings attached are that recipients must have either an Idaho hunting or fishing license and a photo ID, and be at least 16 years old. Limit is two cans per family, one per individual. The cans are expected to disappear fast.
“People were waiting in line before the event opened, and we had lines everywhere,” said Becky Lewis, the Forest Service’s campground bear safety program director, of the 2019 event. “The cans were definitely snatched up quickly. People were getting mad because we didn’t have any cans left. But what can I say?”
Lewis said she obtained $9,000 in grant money to buy the hundreds of bear spray cans from the Western Bear Foundation, and the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Idaho Fish and Game and the Forest Service will have people on hand to help out.
“The focus is getting it into the hands of fishermen and hunters,” Lewis said.
The first bear spray giveaway was held in 2019. The pandemic interrupted the planned giveaway in 2020. Lewis held onto the funds and bought bear spray cans for this year. During the 2019 giveaway, Lewis kept track of zip codes of the people getting cans.
“We had a few people who were from out of country,” she said. “We had people from Utah, Island Park, Poky, Boise, Idaho Falls of course. It was pretty spread out.”
Lewis said the Forest Service hoped to have its bear education trailer at the event but will instead pass out informational handouts with the free cans because of lingering COVID-19 restrictions.
“To run out of cans is a good thing. I hope we do it again this year,” Lewis said.