The 68th annual Eagle Rock Art Guild Sidewalk Art Festival starts this Saturday at the Riverwalk.
The two-day art festival will bring in numerous artists from the area to showcase their work to more than 15,000 people, the guild's website said.
President of the guild, Dawn Langston, said this year's event will be bigger and better than ever. There will be more artists, more vendors and more music in celebration of the guild's 75th anniversary.
Langston remembers attending the event when she was a teenager. Her family lived near the Riverwalk and would stop by the festival each year.
Langston said she would walk past all the artist's booths and be amazed at the variety of work they displayed. Art didn't just have to be a landscape painting. It could be more than acrylics and oils.
She saw artists displaying sculptures, glass-work, photography and furniture. Art was so much more than she thought it could be.
"It was so meaningful to me as a young person to see that art is different for everyone and it can mean different things," Langston said. "I saw beautiful works of art I would never see in my day to day."
This year's festival will showcase 56 different artists. All but three artists will be present at the event both Saturday and Sunday, Langston said. Five music groups will take the stage at the festival, along with two DJs. Eight food vendors will be present as well.
The magnitude of this year's festival is something that Langston want to bring back. She said that over the years, the guild has run in to some difficulties. She saw the festival shrink smaller and smaller. Langston feared that it would soon go away.
However, as president in the guild's 75th year, Langston took the opportunity to revitalize the event. She said she really wanted to emphasize the "festival feel" this year.
The festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will run until 6 p.m. that evening. The festival will start back up on Sunday at 11 a.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m.
Langston hopes people will come and visit with the artists, maybe buy a few pieces or just window shop, and enjoy the event. She hopes attendees will relax and enjoy the event for hours on end.
At noon on Saturday, Arctic Circle will bring 200 free milkshakes in honor of the guild's 75th birthday. Langston said the milkshakes are first come, first serve.
The guild's own booth will be selling previous festival posters as well as prints of original Fred Ochi creations, a founding member of the guild.
The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho will be hosting a children's art activity on Saturday. Langston said she wants to use this event as a way to unify different art organizations in the area. She said that it did not matter what organization anyone is a part of. The event is about community and the art it produces.
Langston creates sculptures from up-cycled materials, such as robots and animals. She said the only reason she started that work was because of an artist in Salt Lake City. She was visiting a similar festival and was intrigued by the sculptures. The price tag deterred Langston from buying a piece, but she still stayed and learned from the artist.
While Langston tries to create affordable art, she said that this year's festival could do that for some other artist. One artist can inspire another, and it shouldn't solely be about revenue. It should be about celebration and creation of art, Langston said.
The revenue from the guild's personal booth will go toward a permament building fund. The guild has been nomadic, moving from building to building and house to house, for years. Langston said a permanent home is essential to the guild's longevity.
"Having the community's support is invaluable," Langston said.
