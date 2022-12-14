An apartment fire on Hansen Avenue left at least seven Idaho Falls residents reaching out to family and friends in search of temporary shelter.
The fire, which the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a 10:25 p.m.call about Tuesday night, did not result in any first responder or civilian injuries.
The individual who called the dispatch center said there was a lot of smoke in the building and an orange glow coming from the window of an apartment complex located on the 500 block of Hansen Ave., just south of the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release said.
Several units from the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched and occupants were instructed to evacuate the building. When firefighters arrived on scene of the two-story eightplex, they reported smoke coming from one of the basement apartments.
According to fire department officials, the apartment'stenant, an adult male, was home at the time of the fire and was alerted about the fire by his neighbors.
All of the occupants had evacuated the building before the firefighters arrived.
Some firefighters began extinguishing the fire while others searched the apartment complex to make sure that everyone was out.
Firemen at the scene reported having the fire extinguished by approximately 10:36 p.m., only 11 minutes after the trucks were dispatched.
Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas were requested to secure utilities, while officers from the police department assisted with evacuations and blocking off roads. The Chaplains of Idaho responded to provide assistance and immediate needs for the individuals who were temporarily displaced from their apartments, the release said, but all were able to secure shelter on their own.
"We were told that all those displaced by the fire were able to find shelter with family members or friends," said Kerry Hammon, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Idaho Falls Fire Department's Emergency Medical Service personnel evaluated one adult male on scene but he did not require treatment.
While the basement apartment is a complete loss, with damages exceeding $50,000, the remainder of the apartments only saw moderate smoke damage.
Fire department officials are currently unsure of how long the tenants will be displaced but for most, it should not be long.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department's fire prevention and investigation division.
