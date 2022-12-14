filler

An apartment fire on Hansen Avenue left at least seven Idaho Falls residents reaching out to family and friends in search of temporary shelter.

The fire, which the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a 10:25 p.m. call about Tuesday night, did not result in any first responder or civilian injuries.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.