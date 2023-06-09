annex 1.jpg

Riviera Park would include town homes, apartments, restaurants, offices and much more. 

 courtesy Ammon City Council

The Ammon City Council passed a controversial 75-acre annexation agreement last Thursday.

The council has been working with Scratch Development, a Salt Lake City development company, to create a new residential and commercial area in Ammon. The annexation will be called Riviera Park, located at the corner of Hitt and Lincoln. 


