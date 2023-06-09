The Ammon City Council passed a controversial 75-acre annexation agreement last Thursday.
The council has been working with Scratch Development, a Salt Lake City development company, to create a new residential and commercial area in Ammon. The annexation will be called Riviera Park, located at the corner of Hitt and Lincoln.
At the council's May 18 meeting, many council members were concerned with the density of the residential area, among other potential issues. However, the council agreed to continue with the annexation discussion, approving the current residential density.
Discussions picked up where they left off at the council's last meeting. Concerns about the residential density subsided, but councilman Rex Thompson was afraid the park was too small for the amount of apartments and town homes being built.
"That park, in my opinion, is very inadequate for what the rest of the city does," Thompson said. "It seems more like a daycare."
The city of Ammon currently requires one acre of park space for every 66 housing units. In the Riviera Park annexation agreement, there is a 1.5-acre private park for 558 housing units.
The rest of the council agreed that linear green spaces and walkways that will wind through the residential area combined with the 1.5-acre park will be sufficient.
An Ammon couple sitting in the audience was worried that the school systems will not be able to support the kids living in the 558 potential housing units.
"How many kids are going to be in the apartments," one woman said. "Where will they go to school?"
She continued to point out that people living in apartments are "transient" saying "they come and they go."
The council explained that the developer had to find the answers to all those questions during the initial application process. Scratch Development met with Ammon schools and the fire department to see if the city was able to take on the growth that Riviera Park would permit.
Councilwoman Heidi Boyle said that schools in Ammon would re-designate boundaries to accommodate the growth. However, the council found this answer to be lacking.
It had previously tried to add another elementary school in Bonneville Joint School District 93 with a $34.5 million bond in May. However, the bond fell short of the super majority by 1.4%, the Post Register reported at the time.
Boyle said that the re-designation of boundaries isn't a sufficient solution and that the city needs another school, especially with the addition of Riviera Park.
"They (the schools) need to start talking," Boyle said.
Concerns continued to arise as the discussion about the annexation agreement exceeded an hour. With the addition of Costco, which is across the street from Riviera Park, the city of Idaho Falls recently built a roundabout. The roundabout was put in place to hopefully decrease traffic congestion caused by the major wholesale store.
However, Ammon City Administrator Micah Austin said the roundabout is not working, prior to the existence of Riviera Park.
"The traffic study warranted a light at Hitt and Lincoln, and the roundabout there is failing," Austin said.
Riviera Park will fill 75-acres full of restaurants, grocery stores, office space, town homes and apartments. It will undoubtedly worsen the already failing intersection. according to Austin. The council agreed that a traffic light should be put at that intersection.
However, the roundabout at Hitt and Lincoln is under Idaho Falls' jurisdiction.
"I think there should be a ramp that just goes straight through," laughed Council President Russell Slack.
Despite concerns about residential density, park space, traffic congestion and school sizes, the council approved the annexation agreement unanimously.
The agreement passes contingent on the developer signing it by June 15.
