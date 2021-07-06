Idaho Fish and Game’s Sawtooth Hatchery stocked 75 jack Chinook Salmon into the Kid’s Creek Pond in Salmon on July 2 to give anglers an extra treat.
“This will make for some great fishing, as jacks are very feisty and make excellent table fare,” said Greg Schoby, Fish and Game fisheries manager for the Salmon region.
Jack salmon are 2- and 3-year-old migrating male fish that prematurely join the 4-year-old salmon returning from the ocean. Hatcheries typically remove the smaller jacks because they are less effective at spawning and to prevent the hereditary traits from being passed on.
Fish and Game said these jack Chinook salmon are less than 24 inches in length, and are considered in the trout bag limit when stocked in ponds. The trout daily bag limit is six, all species combined, for the Kid’s Creek Pond.
Kid's Creek Pond is also known for good trout fishing and has a fishing dock, restrooms, and pavilion with picnic tables.
For more information on family-friendly fishing locations, visit the Family Fishing Waters page on Fish and Game’s website.