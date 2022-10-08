RIGBY — In 1986, following the death of her husband, Leona Jones, a checker at Broulim’s in Rigby, got her first-ever paying job. A job that she never knew she would still be working today.

“I had never worked outside my home before my husband died,” Jones said. “I had worked in the fields a little during spud season but that was all, never out in public.”

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.