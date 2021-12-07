A 92-year-old Idaho Falls man has been charged with sexual battery of a 17-year-old after making sexual contact with a nursing assistant at a retirement home.
On Nov. 6, Orvin Twitchell, a resident of Fairwinds Retirement Home, was being cared for by a 17-year-old girl who was working at the facility as a Certified Nursing Assistant, according to an Idaho Falls Police report.
The nursing assistant helped Twitchell dry off after a shower when Twitchell grabbed her gloved hand and placed it on his penis, the report said. She told him not to do that and continued to dry him off and Twitchell then grabbed her head and pulled it toward his genital area.
Following the incident, the nursing assistant abruptly left and submitted a typed statement of the incident to the facility’s general manager, who then contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department.
The minor and her family stated they did not want to pursue charges but wanted the incident reported.
Twitchell’s family immediately removed him from the residence after the incident, the report said. Twitchell told the police he could not remember the name of the person who was caring for him and stated the caregiver grabbed his penis so he stuck his hand on the back of her head.
“I asked him why he did that, he said that he did not know why,” according to the report.
Twitchell was scheduled to have an arraignment Tuesday. Judge Steven Gardner issued a no-contact order and a pretrial risk assessment was filed Tuesday, which allows judicial officers to make informed decisions about which people are suitable for release recommendations and enact supervision strategies to reasonably ensure the future appearance of defendants in court, according to the United States Courts website.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Dec. 28. If convicted, Twitchell could spend up to 25 years in prison.