The brightly packaged boxes look like a zillion flavors of stacked candy — multicolored, day-glow with bursts and swooshes all over.
It’s ear and eye candy for big and little kids perched on tables with a promise it will soar, belch, pop, smoke, whistle or dazzle.
The names of the fireworks add to the promise of what’s in store when you light the fuse — names like Atom Bomb, Flashing Thunder, Hasta La Vista, Frat Party and Neighbor Hater.
Eastern Idahoans are stocking up for the big fireworks show in their backyards or neighborhood streets.
“The Diablo is going to rattle your windows,” said Sue Byington, talking to a customer at her ACME Discount Fireworks stand at the corner of Woodruff and Yellowstone Highway on Thursday. The customer was looking for something that would make a big noise.
The 100-foot by 50-foot tent complete with a giant blowup gorilla out front is split in two: One side for “the safe and sane” fireworks and the other side was the “EXPORT” section — meaning it was aerial fireworks not meant to be set off in-state. Customers were required to sign a waiver at purchase saying they wouldn’t light the fuse in Idaho. One customer making a purchase said he lived in Rexburg.
“When it gets dark, everyone comes out, and it’s a fireworks party with everyone on the street bringing out their stuff,” the customer said. He was buying Roman candles and mortar fireworks “that put on a big aerial display.”
Americans love their fireworks. It’s a practice that can be traced back to our second president John Adams. Referring to Independence Day, he said: “It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”
It is a presidential blessing to make a big boom.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans blow up close to $1 billion on consumer fireworks. Ironically, 99% of fireworks come from China.
“Our best sellers are the packages like the All America or the TNT Purple Rain — it’s wonderful, it shoots out tall fountains of purple,” said Amy Barton of Rigby. Barton was working the TNT Fireworks stand in the Smith’s Food and Drug parking lot on Wednesday. She had four of her nine kids with her. Barton said this is her family’s third year selling fireworks.
On a Wednesday afternoon, traffic was slow. She was pointing to large, cellophane wrapped boxes the size of a kitchen cupboard with price tags ranging from $100 to $200. The packages were stuffed with various fountains, noisemakers and promises of explosive fun.
“Business picks up just before the Fourth,” she said.
This time of year fireworks stands are so plentiful, you can literally stand at one and see another across a parking lot or down the street. That is the case at the Fred Meyers parking lot.
“The Krakatoa Pack and Delirium Pack are popular, we always run out of them,” said Makenna Nelson, 12, who was manning the Golden Dragon Fireworks stand with her older brother, Mason, in the Fred Meyers parking lot on Wednesday. “Tanks are also popular, kids get them so they can have a little war.”
At the ACME stand, a small boy clung to a cardboard “AK-47.” “These are fun,” said a salesman, “they shoot a sparkler out the barrel.”
Katie Luke, daughter of Byington, said they have been doing the ACME stand for 18 years.
“This is the biggest tent we’ve had,” she said.
Which side makes the most money, the export only or safe and sane?
“The customer count is about the same, but that side,” Luke said, pointing, “the ‘export’ side is more expensive.”
She rushed off and grabbed a box off a table and returned with it. “They named a firework after us,” she said pointing to a photo of her and her mom on the box grinning, “but it’s illegal to blow off in Idaho.”
Idaho Falls fireworks stands are short lived. After the 5th of July, they’re packed away.
Then what?
“We’re going boating,” Barton said. “We’re looking forward to cooling off.”