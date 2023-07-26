Fifteen Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel practiced fire suppression real time during a live burn training scenario Wednesday at a vacant home adjacent to the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

The crews ignited three different fires for training purposes at the property on Milligan Road.

IFFD fire training
Buy Now

Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel participate in a live burn fire training exercise Wednesday on Milligan Road.


Fire training event next to Snake River Landing
Buy Now

A firefighter practices fire suppression techniques at a controlled live fire exercise Wednesday.
Flaming pine tree
Buy Now

A pine tree bursts into flame during the live Idaho Falls Fire Department' fire exercises Wednesday.
Fire suppression
Buy Now

An Idaho Falls firefighter extinguishes the flames on a pine tree during a live fire exercise Wednesday. 

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.