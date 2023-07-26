Fifteen Idaho Falls Fire Department personnel practiced fire suppression real time during a live burn training scenario Wednesday at a vacant home adjacent to the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.
The crews ignited three different fires for training purposes at the property on Milligan Road.
“You get a lot of good heat in there — about 300 degrees where you are in the floor, about 900 degrees on the ceiling, so it’s a very realistic scenario,” said Jeremy Kroenig, Idaho Falls Fire Department probationary firefighter.
Kroenig started the day on an ignition team that lit the fire in the house.
“We were able to watch the fire grow and watch the fire behavior and the smoke behavior until we were no longer able to be in the room because of the heat,” he said.
The team used thermal energy cameras to track the heat.
“We moved out and were able to watch the fire crawl across the ceiling,” Kroenig said. “We were measuring the temperature the whole time. Just for training, we knocked the fire back a little bit and then watched the suppression team, the fire attack team, come in and extinguish the fire, and then we switched roles.”
Kroenig said this type of hands-on training is invaluable for the firefighters.
“It’s hot, but it’s awesome because you learn to trust your gear,” Kroenig said. “You learn to get comfortable in an environment like that. … Combined you have hundreds of years of experience all around you, so there’s a lot of resources for education and training.”
The home was the third structure in the past four years donated by Ball Ventures to provide training for the firefighters.
“Ball (Ventures) has let us use this structure for about eight months now,” Idaho Falls Fire Department Division Chief of Training Wynn Whitmeyer said.
The training allowed Idaho Falls Fire Department crews to rehearse different types of responses.
“On a house fire or any type or any type of building fire, if it’s a barn or whatever, our first go to is to do an offensive interior attack and save what we can,” Whitmeyer said. “If we get to the point or if we show up and it’s past that point, then we go into defensive operations and try to protect any structure or valuables surrounding it.”
Once the training exercises were completed, the firefighters let the home burn to the ground and continued carefully observing the fire to ensure it remained contained.
“This is as close to the real thing as we’re going to get,” Kroenig said.
Prior to its demolition by fire, fire department crews prepared the property for the rehearsal. The property went through an asbestos abatement process and surrounding brush was cleared away.
“We go in and we tear out all the carpet, all the fixtures, and we board everything up with plywood and sheetrock,” Whitmeyer said. “The plumbing gets taken care of; electricity gets disconnected. Basically it’s a standalone wooden shell that we’re able to train in. … We do remove all the windows and all the glass for our safety and for just general cleanup. We put windows on the outside that we can open super easy and ventilate and get access to.”
Most often, the department trains for live fires in shipping containers using propane and pieces of plywood in a 55 gallon barrel.
“This training is crucial. We don’t get construction very often, and so when we do they’re invaluable,” Whitmeyer said. “… (You) actually get to see the roof, the members, the walls and the floors igniting and catching on fire. In this training, we’re able to simulate what a house fire is going to be like when we arrive on scene.”
The department is always looking for additional buildings that can be utilized as training opportunities for its firefighters.
“If you have a structure that needs to be torn down and you’re willing to donate it to us for a short time, please let us know,” Whitmeyer said.
