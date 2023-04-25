John Radford

After a nationwide search, John Radford has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, the organization announced in a press release.

 courtesy Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

John Radford has been hired as Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership's new chief executive officer after a nationwide search.

The organization, whose mission is to “help and empower at risk individuals and families meet their basic needs and increase their independence through support and education,” announced the hiring in a news release.


