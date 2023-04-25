John Radford has been hired as Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership's new chief executive officer after a nationwide search.
The organization, whose mission is to “help and empower at risk individuals and families meet their basic needs and increase their independence through support and education,” announced the hiring in a news release.
The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership provides family and emergency services to 10 eastern Idaho counties — Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton.
EICAP has operated in the region for 55 years. Radford's predecessor, Jay Doman, served as its CEO for nearly 20 years.
“It’s an important part of what made EICAP so successful is what Jay gave to the organization,” Radford said.
An Idaho Falls native, Radford holds a bachelor's degree in political science as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Idaho State University. He has served for eight years on the Idaho Falls City Council, having last been elected to a four-year term in November 2019. He also is a board member for the Idaho Falls Rotary Club.
“I think it’s unique in that some of the work that we work on in the city dovetails nicely with the mission of EICAP to help people to thrive in our communities,” Radford said.
Two of EICAP's most recognized programs are Head Start and Early Head Start, providing child care and preschool services to those in need. Early Head Start currently has grant funding to reach up to 65 children ranging in age from infant to 3 years old, while Head Start can serve 214 children between the ages of 3 and 5, Radford said in an email. These programs also help migrant children learn English.
EICAP also runs a housing program. It oversees 323 units of housing, including five family complexes and three for senior housing, its website said. Additionally, it provides energy assistance and a weatherization program to assist qualifying individuals with energy conservation and repairs.
In addition to providing senior housing, the partnership operates numerous senior programs. It provides meals at 12 senior centers in eastern Idaho, the Meals on Wheels program, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, Adult Protective Services and caregiving support.
Last year, the organization's Senior Services program provided 120,524 home delivered meals and 30,694 congregate meals, Radford wrote in an email to the Post Register.
The organization also runs three food banks in Rexburg, Challis and Salmon.
Previously, Radford worked for more than two decades as a general manager for Barnes & Noble Inc. During the 11 years that he managed the Idaho Falls location, he helped implement a program that placed 1 million books in local schools.
“We did that partnering with schools and other organizations,” Radford said. “That was a really big lift. It was something that really made a big difference for people. Those skills are going to be put to use for EICAP (with) what we learned about partnering with other organizations that also have really good intentions.
"When we work together, we can get a lot more done.”
Radford believes that his management and administrative skills will play a key role to help EICAP “meet the mission of giving.”
The organization has about 150 full and part-time employees, its website says.
Radford’s vision is to raise the nonprofit's profile in the community and take care of its employees so that they can fully implement its mission.
“I have long wanted to give my career to public service, and this was an amazing opportunity to help build community, and to help all of our citizens be able to thrive in our community,” Radford said. “It is a dream of mine to be able to serve full time in a public service role, and EICAP is uniquely placed to make a huge difference in a huge number of lives in Idaho Falls.”
