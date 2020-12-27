While the events of 2020 — arguably the longest year any of us have ever experienced in terms of emotional toll — have obscured what came before it, the previous decade has been one of remarkable change for both Idaho Falls and Ammon.
Today’s Post Register takes a look back at the highlights of those changes with its Progress Edition 2020 section.
New medical facilities, including a new hospital and major expansions at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, new schools in both Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Idaho Falls School District 91 and major new retail and business developments have changed our area for the better.
After decades of jockeying for regional supremacy, Idaho Falls is now eastern Idaho’s largest city and its undisputed business and medical hub.
The restructuring and expansion of Idaho National Laboratory has attracted many of the nation’s top scientists both to the site and to supporting businesses.
The transition of the Eastern Idaho Technical College to the College of Eastern Idaho has greatly expanded the area’s educational and vocational training options.
And the city’s continued development of the River Walk as well as the revitalization of downtown have made Idaho Falls a must-visit destination.
Although it wasn’t possible to capture every single positive change that occurred over the past 10 years, the Progress Edition is a good reminder of what we’ve accomplished in a decade that brought historic change to the area.