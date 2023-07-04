Thousands lined the Liberty on Parade route to celebrate the Fourth of July along 4th St. and Boulevard Tuesday in Idaho Falls.
“How blessed we are to live in Idaho,” said Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, who was featured at the front of the parade. “... Everybody pauses to celebrate our independence. It’s still a big deal. We’ve got to all pull together so we have another two hundred years.”
American Idol star and Idaho Falls native Paige Anne launched the morning with a stunning rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” on the steps of the Civic Center for the Performing Arts.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti joined in the festivities singing “America the Beautiful,” the theme of the 2023 parade.
“I just think it’s one of the best days of the year,” Coletti said. “... Although we certainly have problems that happen from time to time, we are still a country that still believes in freedom.”
Paul Baker, CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber, announced this year’s winning parade entries just prior to the event’s kickoff Tuesday morning.
East Idaho Aquarium earned the the “Best Overall Entry” grand prize award. Their float was accompanied by animal trainers with live birds and snakes that elicited gasps from the crowd. Idaho Falls High School Cheer received the “Best Dance Group Award.” “Best Non-Commercial Entry” was won by Stand Up Idaho. Brio Home Health and Hospice’s float was selected as the “Best Commercial Entry,” and the “Best School Spirit Award” went to Thunder Ridge High School.
This year’s Grand Marshall, Rob Spear, led the procession with his wife Sandy, following behind the Civil Air Patrol Honor Guard’s flag detail.
“I’m very humbled and honored, and feel that there are other deserving people, but the way that Idaho Falls embraced my wife is very special,” he said.
As the Executive Director of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District since 2019, Spear helped put together the plan, identify priorities, and oversee the construction and grand opening of the 6,000-seat Mountain America Center. He recognized the community’s role in realizing the center’s completion and paid tribute to the nation for providing its citizens with unique opportunities and freedoms.
“We’re blessed to be able to have these liberties,” Spear said. “It’s a credit to the overall United States of America, and what an Independence Day to celebrate that blessing!”
“It’s a very humbling experience; (We’re) very honored. … I feel like my wife and I are not only representing the Idaho Falls Auditorium District who built this wonderful (Mountain America Center)
The Idaho Falls Exchange Club passed out 16,000 flags to children and other spectators along the route, said Jane Kaestner, a member of the organization.
Civic leaders encouraged residents to enjoy the day’s festivities and to reflect on the sacrifices that secured the United States the rights and liberties we enjoy today.
“We take many of (our freedoms) for granted, and frankly we don’t have the luxury of doing that,” Bedke said. “We’ve got a republic if we can keep it. Pausing to reflect on our blessings, pausing to reflect on where we’ve come, pausing to reflect on the problems is helpful — all key for the republic.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.