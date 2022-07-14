Ann Rydalch goes by many titles: Legislator, Republican, historian, educator, journalist and grandmother, among many others. For Rydalch, two of the most important titles are mother and involved citizen.
“I (took an active role) even with my six kids,” Rydalch said. “I took them with me because I wanted them to serve and I wanted them to realize it’s important to serve.”
Rydalch, 86, is taking a less active role with the Idaho GOP Region 7 party after Sen. Doug Ricks was named the party’s chairman in June, but she has a long history of involvement with Idaho politics and service in eastern Idaho.
Perhaps the most notable moment of Rydalch’s political career began in 1983, when she was appointed to the Idaho Senate for then District 31. She would serve in the Senate until 1990 and then she was elected to the Idaho House of Representatives from 2002 to 2006.
Early on, it was people like Steve Symms and James McClure, both longtime state and national politicians in the House and Senate, who inspired Rydalch to get involved with the Republican Party, she said.
At the time of McClure’s and Symms’ early service, Rydalch said she hadn’t chosen a political party to identify with. After she looked at both the Democrat and Republican platforms and wanting to help the campaigns of people like McClure and Symms, she decided to register as a Republican.
In 1978, she was elected chairwoman for Region 7 of the Idaho GOP and served that role until 1981. Four decades later, she would once again serve that role from 2016 to 2022. She said she has great confidence in Ricks to lead Region 7 Republicans and was glad to see him elected.
Much of Rydalch’s political career was heavily focused on energy usage and supporting Idaho National Laboratory, having served as vice chairwoman of the Energy Committee in the National Conference of State Legislatures and leading the Energy, Natural Resource & Agriculture Policy Committee for the National Foundation for Women Legislators for seven years, among other leadership roles.
Recently, Rydalch has been critical of the divisiveness in Idaho’s Republican Party, mostly with county Republican committees.
“I think we have to be careful and not have any county Republican Party overshadow the state Republican platform,” Rydalch said. “Many individuals in counties are more (representative) of the John Birch Society or the Libertarian philosophy.”
But it wasn’t just the political scene that Rydalch was heavily involved with. She had a three-decade career working at INL, starting in 1979 as a procurement analyst and small/disadvantaged business specialist and retiring in 2010. She is currently the chairwoman of the Social Committee & Energy Resource Advocate for the INL Retired Employees.
Rydalch said she’s enjoyed her time serving as the president of the Bonneville County Heritage Association, a volunteer group that works to promote and preserve the history of the county. RoseMarie Doxey, a longtime friend of Rydalch and vice president of the heritage association, said she's been heavily inspired by Rydalch throughout her life.
Doxey said she first met Rydalch when Doxey was a student at Bonneville High School and Rydalch taught her shorthand. Rydalch taught business and implemented beginning and advanced broadcast journalism at the school from 1973 to 1976.
Doxey and Rydalch would both end up working at INL and the two helped organize events for the Bonneville County centennial in 2011. Rydalch asked Doxey to be on the board of the heritage association and Doxey said she can’t speak highly enough of Rydalch’s efforts to make her community a better place.
“The love for the state and the people of Idaho — I think that’s just a God-given talent that she has,” Doxey said.
In 2019, Rydalch was awarded Ammon Citizen of the Year, and she helped transition Eastern Idaho Technical College to College of Eastern Idaho after being appointed to Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper’s Community College Study Panel in 2015.
“(Rydalch) is a relentless force for the community and our region,” said Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti. “She cares deeply about the community and has always been involved in city, regional and county matters.”
Coletti said Rydalch often still contacts him to talk about issues in Ammon and he admires that she always wants to be a part of solutions. He said she’s been a great advocate for strong conservative principles in the state.
“She’s just a lifelong public servant,” Coletti said.
Rydalch said she’s pleased to see where Idaho is going with the growth that the state and many counties are experiencing.
“I look at the changes that our leaders are making and I think it’s a good thing,” Rydalch said. “Now is it always perfect? No, absolutely not. But change comes as needed from the constituents talking to their legislators … and that’s vital.”
Rydalch’s heavy involvement and willingness to be a part of the community is something people should learn from, Doxey said. She hopes people get involved for matters they feel strongly about and follow Rydalch’s example.
“Don’t just sit there. Volunteer, take action and do something,” Doxey said.