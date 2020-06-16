BOISE — There are a lot of questions on everyone’s mind these days, but one of the biggest is the status of a vaccine and when, or if, one will help us return to life as we knew it.
Normally developing a vaccine takes roughly 15 years of experimentation, but because of the danger of COVID-19 and its impacts on our economy and social connections, the federal government has made it a priority to have a vaccine ready for use as soon as possible. President Donald Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, a public-private partnership early on in the pandemic to focus on the vaccine effort. The government’s goal is to have a vaccine ready for use in January.
The government has been largely mum about the details of the vaccine development as it races against countries around the globe to develop a successful injection against the novel coronavirus. According to NPR, there are more than 100 vaccines currently being developed around the world, but Operation Warp Speed has narrowed the list down to seven contenders.
Even if a vaccine is developed, that doesn’t mean the questions are over. The federal government would still have to wrestle with how to manufacture enough doses to get one to everyone in need and determine who would get them first. The issue of vaccines has also become divisive in recent years, with more and more Americans expressing skepticism about the safety of vaccines. Locally, the group Health Freedom Idaho has also pushed back on Facebook against the idea of “forced vaccination” against COVID-19 and other diseases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, longtime White House health advisor, said earlier this month that even if a vaccine is developed, it might not give us lasting immunity because of the type of virus that causes COVID-19.
“When you look at the history of coronaviruses, the common coronaviruses that cause the common cold, the reports in the literature are that the durability of immunity that’s protective ranges from three to six months to almost always less than a year,” Fauci said in an interview with an editor of The Journal of the American Medical Association. “That’s not a lot of durability and protection.”
One of the most promising vaccines under development is from a relatively unknown company called Moderna, based in Seattle. The vaccine has rapidly moved through animal and human trials in recent weeks, and is set to begin testing with 30,000 volunteers in July.
THE TESTING PROCESS
Juliette Tinker, a biology professor at Boise State University, said vaccines move through various stages of testing with escalating numbers of participants before they are approved for use. The first stage of testing, which is called pre-clinical trials, is done in animals, and under normal circumstances typically takes five years.
Phase 1 moves on to human volunteers, which in the case of Moderna was a sample group of 45 people.
“(Phase 1 trials) are less than 100 people or so, and it’s just to look at safety,” Tinker said. “They want to see if there is any kind of response to the vaccine which is negative. They also look a little bit if it’s inducing an immune response.”
If this is successful, a vaccine moves to Phase 2 of trials with a couple of hundred volunteers across the country. The third phase of development expands testing to thousands of volunteers, which Tinker said will zero in on the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19. It will also begin studying the impacts of the vaccine on the elderly and immunocompromised people, who are most at risk from COVID-19.
Despite the rapid timeline, Tinker said she believes the vaccine will be developed in line with guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and without cutting corners on safety, even though there is a huge push to complete it as soon as possible. She said making sure a vaccine is safe is important, but it also needs to work in order to make sure it doesn’t spread a false sense of security.
“I think they will be doing everything for FDA approval, but it is happening very, very quickly, and there are concerns,” she said. “Is it really going to be safe, and also is it really going to be effective? Both problems are equally problematic because if we put out a vaccine that everyone thinks is effective and it’s not, then that’s a safety problem too. We get a lot of loss of trust in vaccination if that happens.”
FIRST OF ITS KIND
The COVID-19 vaccine currently under development is a totally new kind of of treatment than the older vaccines of the past, like polio, because it will not have a live organism inside. Tinker said these older vaccines cannot be given to the elderly or the immunocompromised, but because the COVID-19 vaccine will use a small piece of RNA to induce the immune response, it should be safe for those who are more medically frail.
“We’ve never had a licensed nucleic acid vaccine,” Tinker said. “The fact that it is new is a little bit risky, but it’s also a little bit exciting because it’s a platform for vaccines which can happen much faster than it happened in the past.”
Even if a vaccine is found to be safe and effective against the novel coronavirus, not everyone might want to get it. The movement against vaccines has grown in popularity and several states, including Idaho, have become a haven for people who do not wish to vaccinate their children due to liberal exemptions to the state-mandated vaccination schedule.
Bert Baumgaertner, an associate professor of philosophy at the University of Idaho, said the movement of people who have become varying degrees of “vaccine hesitant” is related to their trust of governmental institutions. For example, he said a study he worked on last year found people who are skeptical of vaccines are more likely to distrust the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but they would listen to the advice of a trusted family physician.
He said people who are distrustful of vaccines fall across the political spectrum, ranging from far-left liberals who are seeking to live free of chemical products, to more right-wing libertarians who object to the government having a say in what they put in their bodies.
“A lot of pro-vaccine people tend to demonize anti-vaccine people as their decision being entirely formed on misinformation,” Baumgaertner said. “While that is true for some subset of anti-vaccine people, I do not think that is generally the case. Anti-vaccination attitudes can come from a variety of different sources. Some of it might be misinformation, but a large part of it is a signal of your social group and your social identity.”
Health Freedom Idaho, an advocacy group seeking to further deregulate Idaho’s requirements on vaccines, has been openly skeptical of the COVID-19 pandemic in general on Facebook. The group, which is known for its aggressive lobbying and for its protest of Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, criticized the possibility of an RNA vaccine being used last week because of the quick timeline for development for an entirely new kind of vaccine.
“Are you ready for your family and your children to be used as guinea pigs in the largest global health experiment ever conducted?” the post said.
Health Freedom Idaho did not return an email with interview questions.
The way vaccines work is they “fake out” the body’s immune system with a small dose of the virus, which causes the body to make antibodies. Then, if the body encounters the virus naturally it will already have immunity.
Tinker agreed with Fauci that the length of time we can expect immunity from a new coronavirus vaccine is unknown.
“Live vaccines with live organisms tend to be long-lasting immunity, but an RNA vaccine might not give you that long-term immunity,” she said. “At this point any immunity is going to be an improvement for sure.”