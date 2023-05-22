The Museum of Idaho celebrated 20 years of providing world-class exhibits, expert knowledge and interactive experiences with a special event on Friday.
A total of 1.7 million people have walked through the museum’s doors since it opened with “A T-Rex Named Sue” on Feb. 18, 2003, said the Museum of Idaho’s Executive Director Jeff Carr, including more than 280,000 schoolchildren on field trips.
In the last five years, the Museum of Idaho has doubled in size with its 20,000-square-foot addition and new exhibits hall in September 2019.
The museum currently is exhibiting “Dinos of the Deep,” an impressive collection of 36 specimens including “massive mosasaurs, sharks, and savage marine reptiles (that) dominated the seas during the age of the dinosaurs,” according to the museum’s website.
“Dinosaurs always catch the imagination,” Carr said. “This is an angle on dinosaurs that we haven’t had before, and it’s really fun to have the flyers and the swimmers — dinosaurs who were not that far from here, right in the middle of North America, underwater and flying above the great Western Interior Seaway at the same time that T. rex and all of the favorites were up in Montana and in Utah walking around.”
The display is the museum’s 38th special exhibit it has showcased.
“We have already seen in 2023, more than 45,000 visitors to the Museum of Idaho,” Carr said. “… We are on track for 2023 to be our single largest year.”
Guests also can experience “Way Out West,” an award-winning permanent exhibit that shares the history of Idaho and the broader region.
Carr announced that the Museum will be displaying “Under the Canopy: Animals of the Rainforest,” a vibrant exhibit with exotic animals from Oct. 7 to May 5, 2024.
“It’s a whole bunch of live, rainforest animals here in the museum with certified animal trainers,” Carr said. “Everything is accredited and above board, with the highest standard of care. You can come and pet a sloth, see chameleons and have actual encounters with these animals.”
Friday’s event honored the people who have helped transform the Museum of Idaho into the state’s most-visited museum. Approximately half a million volunteer hours have been donated to the museum over the past two decades. Influential staff, donors and volunteers were recognized who have contributed to the organization.
“The influence of this facility goes back further than 20 years,” said Michael Walker, chairman of the museum’s board of directors. “The original structure was a Carnegie Foundation library for the city of Idaho Falls. But the realization that we’re celebrating tonight is the fantastic Museum of Idaho with all its expansions and all of its glory.”
The museum began as a one-room exhibition in the basement of the Bonneville County Courthouse, said David Pennock, the museum’s director from 2003 to 2015. In 1985, The Bonneville Museum expanded into the former Carnegie Library, which had been built in 1916, according to Kristina Frandson, a museum curator.
In 2000, Idaho Falls native and philanthropist Greg Carr donated $3 million through the Carr Foundation to expand the museum — funding the renovation of the historic Masonic Lodge and the addition of the curved, two-story glass atrium — to transform the organization into the Museum of Idaho.
Today, the museum offers nearly 25,000 square feet of exhibit space, has 14 employees and nearly 1,300 members — a threefold increase in membership over the past five years, Jeff Carr said. Its total footprint is 57,000 square feet including the galleries, education center, lobby, store, offices, archives and storage.
Looking to the next 20 and 50 years, the museum is poised to continue its trajectory of growth.
“Our community is growing. Also growing are the demands in our community for hands-on, world-class cultural and educational experiences right here at home,” Jeff Carr said. “… We are gathering data, we are taking your suggestions and your ideas, and what the community wants is exactly more of what the Museum of Idaho offers. Therefore, in order to meet those demands of our community, we are right now exploring immediate ways to expand everything we do — to expand our staff, to expand our collaborations in the community, to expand our programs and our offerings, and even, yes, we are looking at creative ways to expand our facilities as well to continue to accommodate demand in our region.”
The museum is living up to its mission of “bringing the world to Idaho, and Idaho to the world.”
Past exhibitions include "Toytopia,” “Genghis Khan: Conquest and Culture,” “Rome: Military Genius and Mighty Machines,” “King Tut: Treasures of the Tomb,” “Bodies: the Exhibition,” “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” “Lincoln: Preservation of a Nation,” “Ink & Blood: From the Dead Sea Scrolls to the English Bible” and “Space Journey.”
In a 20th anniversary video, Greg Carr said, “The word museum comes from the ancient Greek word, ‘the Muses.’ Those were the goddesses of history, art, science and music. What a great name and how appropriate, because that’s what the Museum of Idaho does. It brings the entire world, it brings the muses to Idaho Falls where you can learn history, you can learn science, you can captivate your imagination.”
