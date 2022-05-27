This Memorial Day, Idaho Falls residents can take action to honor retired or fallen veterans and active military.
With the day off, many residents use the holiday to travel, visit family or go on vacation, often overlooking what Memorial Day represents. But the veteran population in Idaho still needs support.
There are 116,157 veterans currently living in Idaho, according to statistics from the Veterans Data Central, with 6,126 veterans living in Bonneville County.
Veteran Robert Skinner said, "Memorial Day is a time to honor those who have passed. Some people never make it out of their uniform. They are killed in them. We need to remember them on Monday."
Skinner is the former commander of American Legion Post 56. Skinner has worked with the Legion for 35 years. Prior to his time with the nonprofit, Skinner served in the U.S. Navy for 38 years. He fought in the Vietnam War and was later assigned to a submarine during the Cold War. Then, in the U.S. Navy reserve, Skinner worked as a mechanic repairing nuclear vessels.
When asked what the citizens of Idaho Falls can do to support veterans, Skinner repeatedly mentioned a common theme -- gratitude.
"If you see someone with a military hat on, go up to them. A simple thank you means a lot to us. Just saying thank you for your service goes a long way with veterans," he said.
Skinner mentioned that many veterans are now just trying to "fit in."
"We are just trying to be a good citizen. We try to use our military training to better ourselves and others. We want to be respected in our community," Skinner continued.
He said that expressing gratitude to veterans around the community is an important way to celebrate the holiday. More than that, Skinner offered a few tangible ways area residents can show their support.
"A lot of veterans end up in assisted living, and boy would they like some company. They would love for someone to visit them and just talk. Tell them thank you for their service," Skinner said.
Skinner talked about a military affairs commission in which he takes part. Through the American Legion, this commission meets once a month with congressional leaders and service officers to come up with solutions to support the veterans' community. He said that he and others in the commission keep a fund to support veterans monetarily.
"If you want to help veterans by giving to this fund that would be appreciated. You can send the money to me, and I will make sure the money gets in the right hands," Skinner said.
Money can be donated to American Legion Post 56, addressed to Robert Skinner.
Not only can veterans end up in assisted living as Skinner mentioned, many find themselves on the streets. In Idaho, there are at least 178 veterans that are homeless, according to the Veterans Data Central. The unemployment rate for veterans is 4.4%, compared to the national employment rate which is only 3.6%. Local homeless shelters, such as the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, say they house veterans regularly.
The head of administration at the Rescue Mission is Sean Vedro. He said, "Veterans stay here pretty often. There is at least one here all the time."
The Idaho Falls Rescue Mission consists of three homeless shelters, the City of Refuge (homeless shelter for men), the Ruth House (homeless shelter for women) and the Haven (homeless shelter for women and children). The Rescue Mission seeks to support the community through meals, shelter and recovery. When someone stays at the Rescue Mission, they are provided support and resources for employment and transitional housing.
There is a meal served at the Rescue Mission from 6-7 p.m. every day of the year. There will be a meal served on Memorial Day for anyone who shows up. As Vedro mentioned, the Rescue Mission consistently supports and houses veterans. Idaho Falls residents can attend the meal and say a simple thank you to veterans looking for support.