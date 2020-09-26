The event industry is ‘hemorrhaging’
When asked how the last six months have been for the event industry, Idaho Falls Arts Council Executive Director Brandi Newton is clear.
“Crushing. Non-existent. Debilitating,” Newton said. “And it will continue to be so.”
Her sentiments are echoed by nearly everyone in the local event business.
“These places are bleeding right now. There’s no better way to say it than they’re hemorrhaging,” said Joshua Flores, sales director for local event production company Voltstar Productions.
Over the summer, COVID-19 cases continued to swell. Prior to June 13, gatherings of more than 50 were banned. Even now, health departments have put heavy restrictions on the number of people allowed at events and venues.
For companies that rely on people regularly gathering in large numbers for one reason or another, summer is an important time of year. People like to plan events when they will be able to take advantage of warmer weather.
But many of eastern Idaho’s traditionally largest summer events were canceled, some for the first time since they began. The Eastern Idaho State Fair, the 2020 Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration were all scrapped.
Brian Swacina, owner of The Gem, said his music venue on 1st Street was one of the first places to shut down when the pandemic hit in March. The Gem held one show in May, before deciding to close again until the pandemic dies down.
“It’s not really worth killing any single person over a show,” Swacina said.
While The Gem was never a huge moneymaker, it now is operating at a loss. He has relied on his girlfriend’s restaurant, The Bee’s Knees, to help out.
“(The Gem) was really a labor of love, but at least it made its own money. Now it’s a cost. ... The restaurant helps us limp along by paying our rent,” Swacina said.
Yet The Bee’s Knees, which made much of its money catering, has been hurt by the lack of events as well. The Bee’s Knees went from a staff of 40 to just four.
Part of the difficulty for businesses in the event industry lies in never knowing what the future holds. Owners have continued making future bookings in hopes the area will eventually turn a corner with the pandemic.
“I’ve always been that person that was like: ‘The show must go on, the show must go on, the show must go on.’ But the whole thing is different now. I’ve had to cancel shows and rebook them, and then cancel them again and then rebook them again,” Swacina said.
Labelle Lake’s biggest focus for its venue is expensive, destination weddings. People come from far away to hold their nuptials at the beautiful lakeside lodge in Rigby. However, due to travel restrictions and travel fears, it saw a large number of cancellations. The venue owners got creative by switching their marketing to local residents.
“The destination crowd was pretty quick to cancel and be like, ‘This is not going to work for us.’ ... But we got a lot of smaller, quick weddings because the temples were closed,” Kira Martin, director of Labelle Lakes.
However, this meant lowering the price to match local venue prices and smaller weddings.
“We had one wedding where there was just ten people there. They had their phones and were FaceTiming their family,” Martin said.
Another local venue is the Ballroom Event Center. Like all venues, the shutdown forced it to halt all events and weddings in March, but things have been picking back up. Marketing director Jenna Lewis said the Ballroom Event Center went from zero events to 30% of its normal bookings in June. The event center is now back up to 70% of its normal bookings.
Something every venue noted was it wasn’t just the event spaces that have been hurting. The industry has seen what Swacina calls a “spiderweb effect.” When a venue sees cancellations, so does everyone from florists to security guards.
“There’s a lot of the industry that isn’t known, that people don’t see. …. There’s people that set everything up, the lighting guys, the sound guys, the roadies, the guy who sells T-shirts, bartenders, security staff. It’s not just that there’s no music in town. There’s a lot of people that don’t have a paycheck now,” Swacina said.
Voltstar does production for both local events and larger concerts in Salt Lake City. When venues were ordered to shut down, the effect on the company was instantaneous.
“The minute this happened, we lost every contract we had. The Eastern Idaho State Fair, which is one of our biggest contracts, we lost all that revenue. For a local company, that’s really difficult,” Flores said.
Production companies operate by using expensive equipment. The company is still its paying its mortgages, insurance and storage of that equipment, according to Flores.
“All I can hope is we get actually through the next however many months and survive. … If (event) companies don’t start making some revenue by the end of the year, there is a very likely possibility that you don’t make it,” Flores said.
Flores noted that, while large event-centers were some of the first places to close, they will also be the last allowed to reopen back to normal capacities. The Colonial Theater recently held its first event since the pandemic began. While the theater once saw more than 600 people per event pre-COVID, they planned to allow 150 people to this one to ensure safe social distance. Just 18 people showed up.
There is a chance that Congress may step in to help this hard-hit industry. The #RedAlertRESTART campaign, “a coalition of industry professionals supported by trade bodies, businesses, unions, and non-profit associations,” is trying to bring attention to the current financial state of these venues. On, Sept. 1, #RedAlertRESTART led more than 2,000 performance venues across the country in lighting up red “to raise public and media awareness in support of the live events sector.” Several local places participated. The campaign wants Congress to pass a comprehensive relief bill that “includes the RESTART Act and an extension and expansion of PUA and FPUC.” The RESTART Act would help these venues stay afloat while the pandemic persists.
“These were things that I thought would always sustain. I looked at it as people are always going to eat food. People are always going to die so there will always be funerals. There will always be a need for music and dances and concerts ... and now we have none of that. I thought my bets were super secure but (they) weren’t,” Swacina said.