AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to watch for wildlife and debris on the roads as the seasons change and the daylight hours grow shorter.
“When you’re driving this fall, please keep in mind that the road is a very dynamic environment. Conditions can change with little or no warning,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “While it’s always important to be an engaged driver, fall is a good time to be extra alert.”
The reminder came a day after a 28-year-old Rexburg man was killed when his car collided with a bull moose on U.S. Highway 20 near Ashton. Monday's accident occurred at 7:25 a.m., about a half hour before sunrise.
A 2019 study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons analyzed 500 crashes in Northern New England and found that vehicle crashes involving moose are 13 times more likely to result in death than an accident with a deer, the Post Register reported.
The New England researchers found that motor vehicle collisions involving moose are most frequent after sunset and, to a lesser extent, near sunrise, the report said. It describes moose as “massive animals, weighing from 800 to 1,300 pounds and standing as tall as 6 feet, 6 inches at the shoulder.”
A 2016 Idaho Transportation Department report found that from 2010 to 2014, there were 94 reported crashes with wildlife on U.S. Highway 20, the Post Register reported. Seventeen of those involved moose. The ITD report said moose are a high concern in the Falls River-Chester segment of U.S. 20 as well as U.S. 87 toward Henry’s Lake and Yellowstone National Park.
The migration of other large ungulates across U.S. 20 is also of concern. A 2018 article from the Idaho Wildlife Federation reported that "the Sand Creek elk herd, which migrates from west Yellowstone down beyond Rexburg, is the largest herd in our country. There are over 12,000 elk crossings on US 20."
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, about 275 single-car crashes in 2021 were the result of striking a wild animal, AAA Idaho said in the release, and another 275 involved a collision with a non-fixed object like road debris. About 460 multivehicle crashes involved falling or shifting cargo.
In addition to the danger associated with striking animals or debris, crashes are also caused as drivers swerve to avoid them, the release said. According to previous AAA research, attempts to avoid debris resulted in injury 43% of the time, in stark contrast to the 16 percent injury rate that occurred when the vehicle actually struck the debris.
While debris-related crashes can occur anywhere, they are four times as likely to occur on interstate highways, where speeds are higher and reaction time is much shorter, the AAA Idaho release said.
AAA Idaho offers these tips for safe driving:
Watch for wildlife
• Actively scan the road. In the fall, many large animals are active at dawn and dusk, and many are also coming down from higher elevations during mating season.
• If you see an animal, slow down — many travel in groups of two or three, including deer.
• Keep your headlights clean and use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic.
• If you see an animal in the road, focus on slowing, not swerving. Swerving could result in a rollover crash, or you could end up in oncoming traffic.
• Always wear your seat belt. A collision with a large animal can be just as dangerous as hitting another vehicle.
• To scare the animal away, slow down, move over if necessary, and honk the horn.
Dealing with debris
• Always properly secure your load. Pull on ropes and tiedowns from multiple angles to ensure they are tight and secure. Cover the entire load with a tarp. Failure to secure your load could mean an expensive ticket.
• Take care of your car. Badly worn or underinflated tires can suffer blowouts that produce debris. Regularly inspect your vehicle for loose or corroded parts.
• Avoid tailgating and increase your following distance to have more time to react.
• Use good judgment when opting to avoid road debris. With crumple zones, air bags, seat belts, and advanced braking systems, your vehicle may be better designed for an impact than for taking evasive action to avoid something on the road.
• Drive defensively and maintain a safety cushion around your vehicle. Always have an “out.”
