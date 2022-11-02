bull elk yellowstone

A bull elk is seen crossing the road in Yellowstone National Park on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

 Jacob W. Frank / National Park Service

AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to watch for wildlife and debris on the roads as the seasons change and the daylight hours grow shorter.

“When you’re driving this fall, please keep in mind that the road is a very dynamic environment. Conditions can change with little or no warning,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in a news release. “While it’s always important to be an engaged driver, fall is a good time to be extra alert.”


