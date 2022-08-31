AARP logo

AARP TaxAide will continue providing free tax preparation services to eastern Idaho residents this coming year.

Target clientele for the TaxAide program are those with low/moderate income and seniors with tax returns of a less complex nature, i.e., wages, retirement, dividends, interest, capital gains and self-employment. District savings from this service last year were on the order of $700,000 in the form of cost of preparation, identifying additional tax credits/deductions and from amended returns. These dollars remain in communities to enhance the well-being for all.

