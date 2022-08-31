AARP TaxAide will continue providing free tax preparation services to eastern Idaho residents this coming year.
Target clientele for the TaxAide program are those with low/moderate income and seniors with tax returns of a less complex nature, i.e., wages, retirement, dividends, interest, capital gains and self-employment. District savings from this service last year were on the order of $700,000 in the form of cost of preparation, identifying additional tax credits/deductions and from amended returns. These dollars remain in communities to enhance the well-being for all.
The average volunteer tax counselor has more than 10 years experience. AARP TaxAide provides training materials and software to remain current on tax law changes. Internal and external audits suggest AARP TaxAide approaches 99% accuracy, far higher than the accuracy of self-prepared returns.
AARP TaxAide has been unable to replenish retiring counselors due to COVID-19 restrictions during the past two years. Core tax training will be offered to new tax counselors this year, starting in November. There is a pressing need for new volunteers if AARP TaxAide is to continue providing this service. Rising costs for food, shelter and transportation have many of the target clientele financially strapped. Volunteers can make a difference, an AARP news release said.
Those able to spare a day during the week during cold weather months can contact AARP TaxAide at 208-528-8887.
While helpful, no prior tax training is necessary. Most tax counselors start out only knowing how to prepare their own tax returns using public domain software. AARP TaxAide provides one-on-one training until a volunteer becomes proficient.