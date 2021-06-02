An abandoned campfire by Memorial Day campers grew into a 338-acre wildfire in the lava flow area northwest of Blackfoot. The fire was contained late Tuesday evening.
Called the Tabor Fire, firefighters responded to the blaze with hand tools and bladder bags because of the uneven lava terrain and lack of road access. The fire was about 1 mile northwest of the tiny site of Tabor which is near lava flows on the west and agricultural land to the east.
“It was out in the lava flows, which made suppression activities difficult,” said Sarah Wheeler, public affairs officer working with the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. “Lava rock just shreds hoses so firefighters hiked in with bladder bags (backpacks filled with water) and hand tools which take a beating in lava rock.”
Officials said 20 hand-crew firefighters, four engines and one dozer responded to the wildfire.
“Having a fire grow to over 300 acres the first of June is not normal for this area,” said Joel Gosswiller, Idaho Falls District Fire Management officer. “Current fire predictions, and what we are seeing on the ground, suggest this area might be busier than normal due to the anticipated hot and dry summer.”
Fire managers are asking individuals to be extra cautious this summer as they recreate on public lands. Fire potential is expected to increase throughout the week as the area enters near record-breaking temperatures.
Wildland firefighters fought dozens of eastern Idaho fires last summer caused by abandoned campfires. So far in 2021, Idaho is reporting 170 wildfires that have burned 3,100 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Of those, only two fires and 2 acres were lightning-caused. Ninety-eight percent of the fires were human-caused.
“If your campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave,” Wheeler said in a news release. “Remember possessing or discharging fireworks, incendiary ammunition, steel core ammunition, and exploding targets are illegal on public lands.”
The agency also reported a small 1-acre fire Tuesday near the Indian Creek Boat Ramp on the east side of Palisades Reservoir off Highway 26. Four engines and the Swan Valley helitack crew responded to the incident and contained the fire Tuesday evening. The cause of the fire was under investigation.