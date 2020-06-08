An upcoming episode of ABC's new show, "The Genetic Detective," will focus on genetic genealogist CeCe Moore's work investigating the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge.
The episode is scheduled to air 9 p.m. Tuesday on KIFI and will include footage of Brian Dripps being arrested.
Dripps was charged with arrested in May 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and rape. The arrest happened after Moore determined he was a likely suspect after DNA from the scene of the rape was tested against genetic samples collected by GEDMatch, a company that allows people to submit their DNA for research or to identify relatives.
After Dripps was identified as a suspect, police obtained a DNA sample from a cigarette he threw away and confirmed he matched the sample taken from the crime scene. He was arrested and said he had committed the crime alone.
Christopher Tapp, who spent nearly 20 years in prison after IFPD detectives coerced him into confessing, was exonerated in July, two months after Dripps was arrested.
Moore said the episode on Angie Dodge is her favorite of the series because she was able to gather footage as the case was being investigated.
"This is the only episode we filmed as it was happening," Moore said. "I think it's the most exciting episode for the audience."
ABC had arranged with the police department to film the investigation while Moore assisted the department with the case. IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Moore was already working on "The Genetic Detective" when camera crews began working with the department's detectives.
The episode will feature interviews with Carol Dodge, Angie's mother, and Idaho Falls Police Department Capt. Bill Squires who oversaw the investigation.
Moore said she initially did not believe she could solve the case. A hair sample IFPD sent to Parabon Labs, a genetic analysis company Moore works with to solve cases, had degraded.
Carol, however, reached out to Debra Allen, a private investigator in Arizona who had worked with Moore to help adopted children find their biological families.
Allen encouraged Moore to reach out to Carol, telling her about who Angie Dodge was and why it was important to solve this case.
"I wanted her to get impassioned about the case," Allen said. "The case got under her skin."
Moore said she does not typically speak with family members on investigations, but noted how open Squires and other IFPD officers had been with Carol, and how involved she had been in working on her daughter's case. Carol pleaded with Moore to take another look at the case, and Moore began working with police in 2018.
Moore said the one-hour run time for the episode meant there were details that couldn't fit in.
"I think you could do a whole series on this case," Moore said.
Since Dripps was arrested, growing privacy concerns about the use of DNA repositories has led to new policies about what law enforcement can access.
"I suspect we probably would not be able to solve this case today," Moore said.
Moore's help inspired Carol and her son, Brent Dodge, to set up the Five for Hope fund to help solve other cold cases with genetic genealogy. The family is also planning to set up a memorial garden for Angie on River Parkway this Fall.
"I'm extremely helpful for all who helped bring justice for Angie," Carol said.