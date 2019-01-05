BLACKFOOT — A 64-year-old man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for fatally shooting his wife at their home in Aberdeen in July.
Eugene Ralph Ruff entered the plea in Bingham County District Court on Friday, according to a news release from the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.
Prosecutors say Ruff shot his wife of 44 years, Bettilee Paulie Ruff, with a .22-250 bolt-action rifle on July 5, 2018, causing the 62-year-old woman’s death. The couple had been drinking and arguing before the shooting occurred.
Ruff called emergency dispatchers and reported himself as the shooter following the incident, prosecutors said. He was initially charged with first-degree murder, but the count was later amended to second-degree murder as part of an agreement.
“Additionally, the parties agreed to recommend that Mr. Ruff receive an indeterminate life sentence and that the parties are free to argue no less than 10 years and no more than 18 years at the time of sentencing,” according to the news release.
Ruff will be sentenced for the crime April 8.