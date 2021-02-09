About 150 elk have taken up residence next to U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 33 south of Sugar City recently and officials are worried the big critters may cause an accident.
“For the third year in a row, a large group of elk have moved from their historic wintering area in Teton Canyon and have followed the river down towards Sugar City and Rexburg,” James Brower, regional communications manager said.
Fish and Game has offered up snacks to the 500- to 700-pound animals in hopes of keeping them away from the highway. The Madison County Sheriff’s office said there hadn’t been any accidents reported so far.
“They’re not on the road, but we’re watching them,” said Sgt. Isaac Payne. “We do have deputies that are keeping an eye on that to make sure they don’t become a road hazard.”
In February 2019, six elk from this herd were struck and killed on Idaho Highway 33 in the area shortly after midnight.
Signs have been erected in the area to minimize disturbance to the elk, but some people have gone out of their way to harass the animals.
"Several snow machines were documented chasing a group of elk along the Teton River on Sunday afternoon,” Brower said. Chasing wildlife is illegal.
“Please be respectful and give wildlife some space, especially during this time of year when they are extremely vulnerable,” said Doug Petersen Fish and Game conservation officer.
Brower said Fish and Game hopes to coax the elk “across the highway safely if the opportunity presents itself where it looks like we can do so safely. Sand Creek (Desert) is where they want to be.”
The State Police, Department of Transportation, sheriff’s office, local landowners, and Fish and Game hope to work together as crossing guards to move the elk across the highway to Sand Creek Desert.
“It is likely that a portion of Highway 20 near the Sugar City exit will be closed briefly as the elk are urged to cross, a plan that has proven successful in the past," Brower said.
Last year, large groups of elk were escorted across the highway on their way to the Sand Creek Desert during the winter. The elk remained there until spring when they trickled back toward the Teton River canyon.
Until the elk find safer wintering grounds, officials urge the public to keep their distance and motorists to slow down while driving through the area.
“Even unintentional disturbance may cause the animals to run into traffic and cause an accident or injury,” Fish and Game said.
Fish and Game has three emergency conditions that can trigger winter feeding. Those include preventing damage to private property, such as damage to haystacks; public safety concerns, such as elk congregating near a busy highway; and harsh winter conditions.