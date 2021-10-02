Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Fish and Game has a treat for anglers with nearly 200,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout being stocked in eastern Idaho waters during the month of October.
“It’s typically a big month for stocking trout because predatory birds that feed on the fish are gone or leaving, waters are cooler, and fishing managers are providing good fall fishing opportunities and loading up for ice fisheries,” said Bryan Grant, fish hatchery complex manager with Fish and Game.
Some of the big winners include the Blackfoot Reservoir (80,000 fish) and American Falls Reservoir (42,000 fish).
About 13,270 rainbow trout are scheduled to go into Island Park Reservoir the first week of October.
“This is a large scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork River,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Bank fishing can be quite good in the fall. In the winter, anglers often ice fish near the dam.”
Fish and Game recommend anglers consult its online “Fishing Planner” pages to learn about places to go, fishing rules and where and when fish are being stocked. Fishing licenses can also be purchased online.
“Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations,” Grant said in a news release. “All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle.”
Chesterfield Reservoir, north of Lava Hot Springs, is slated to be stocked with 19,200 trout next month.
“This reservoir is known for growing ’em big,” Fish and Game said. “It’s a trophy trout water so the limit is two fish.”
The Snake River will get 31,950 fish distributed between Firth, Blackfoot and Tilden access points.
Devil Creek Reservoir, about 8 miles north of Malad off Interstate 15, is due to receive 11,650 trout.
About 2,000 fish will be stocked in the Salmon Region with Hayden Creek Pond, Hyde Creek Pond, Kids Creek Pond and Stanley Lake each receiving several hundred each.