Wildlife officials are continuing to investigate the death of about 50 mallard ducks found last week south of Salmon.
Many of the ducks were found along an irrigation ditch and in adjacent sloughs and ponds by a Salmon resident who notified Idaho Fish and Game.
Tissue samples were taken from the animals and sent off for testing to a diagnostic lab. Results are still pending.
"We have conducted necropsy examinations, and no definitive cause of death was found," said Dennis Newman, Fish and Game wildlife manager based in Salmon. “We will know more once test results are returned, hopefully within a week.”
Fish and Game said the number of dead ducks was unusual but that “waterfowl die-offs are common and many happen in the United States every year. Testing for diseases is a routine part of investigating such die-offs.”
Because the cause of death remains unknown, Fish and Game recommends hunters wear latex gloves when cleaning birds and they should be thoroughly cooked before eating.
"We will continue to monitor for any additional mortality," Newman said. "And we would appreciate the public reporting any dead waterfowl they observe to the Fish and Game in Salmon.”
For more information or to report, contact Fish and Game at 208-756-2271.