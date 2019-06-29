The National Defense Authorization Act that passed the Senate on Thursday includes $765,662,000 for various projects in Idaho, including $331,354,000 for cleanup and waste disposal at the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls, $137,808,000 for sitewide safeguards and security, $29 million for railroad track work at Idaho Army National Guard’s Orchard Combat Training Center and $238 million for the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project. These numbers were incorrect in the story “Several Idaho items in defense funding bill” which ran in on page A4 of Friday’s edition of the Post Register.