AD WATCH: Little’s first commercial of fall campaign

WHAT IT SAYS:

“He’s been married to Teresa for 40 years. He’s the father of two sons and a grandfather to five. A third-generation Idaho rancher. Brad Little fights for our values. He cut our taxes and helped create 100,000 jobs. He fought to end Obamacare’s monopoly in Idaho. And to make our health care more affordable. Now he’s ready to lead the charge for world-class schools and better-paying jobs. Brad Little for governor.”