BOISE — About 200 demonstrators in favor of adding anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to Idaho law were at the Capitol on Wednesday for a "Flood the Capitol" demonstration.
Many of them held signs telling the stories of gay and transgender Idahoans throughout the state, including in eastern Idaho, who have been denied housing, fired from jobs, or even assaulted because of their sexual orientation.
The demonstration was organized by Add the Words, the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho and Planned Parenthood. Idaho is one of 17 mostly conservative states that doesn't have anti-discrimination protections based on sexual orientation in its state code, although about a dozen cities, including Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Victor and Driggs, have passed such protections at the local level.
"I'm just trying to be a good ally," said Ben Satterlee. "LGBTQ folks have it pretty rough in Idaho, where they can be evicted or be fired because of who they are, and that's just not right."
Gay and transgender rights advocates have been pushing for more than a decade to get anti-discrimination protections added to Idaho law, running into opposition from Republican lawmakers who worry about how it could affect religious freedom or who don't view it as the government's job. An "add the words" bill got a hearing in 2015 but was killed in committee.
New Gov. Brad Little said at a City Club of Idaho Falls lunch last year that he would support an anti-discrimination law but there would have to be some provision for religious concerns.
“Obviously any kind of discrimination on the basis of housing and employment needs to be addressed," he said at the time. “But the other side of this is what do you do to protect religious freedom?”
Little's office didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment Wednesday.
Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, said she isn't aware of any specific plans to introduce "add the words" legislation this year but she plans to keep pushing.
"When any Idahoan is denied their human rights, we will fight hard to make sure that's rectified," she said. "It's heartbreaking."
Wintrow said she knew some of the people whose stories were told on the signs the demonstrators held. She said it must be difficult for people protesting, some of whom have been victims of violence themselves, to have to relive it.
"I don't see what the big deal is to offer protection for human beings against violence and discrimination," she said.
Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, has been working for a few years to find a compromise between gay and transgender rights advocates and people who have religious concerns. He said to expect to see a bill or at least something brought up for discussion in the next two to three weeks, although he didn't want to go into detail yet on how that might look.
"I think it's important," Hill said. "I think it can be a win-win."
Hill said he doesn't like to view it as a question of "sides," noting that there are people of faith who are gay or have different views on the topic. However, he said any compromise would require both supporters and opponents of "Add the Words" to give something up.
"If we can get both sides to do that, we'll be there," he said.