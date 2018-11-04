Constitutional scholar and Alturas Institute President David Adler will host a “Constitutional Conversation” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennion Student Union multipurpose room, 1784 Science Center Drive.
The event is titled “The 2018 Elections: Implications for American Democracy” and an event flyer said it will look at the “implications of Tuesday’s election on Idaho, the U.S. and American democracy.”
The cost is $10, payable at the door. There is no charge for students to attend.
According to its website, the Alturas Institute is a nonprofit organization created to promote the Constitution, gender equality and civic education.
For information, visit alturasinstitute.com.