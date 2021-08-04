An adult male grizzly bear was captured Monday near Island Park Reservoir and relocated after it killed a yearling domestic bull.
Officials with the USDA Wildlife Services captured the bear with a culvert trap placed at the site where the bull was killed. The site was on a grazing allotment near the reservoir. The bear was turned over to Idaho Fish and Game and relocated to Snow Creek Butte east of Fish Creek Road near the Idaho-Wyoming border and the Yellowstone National Park border.
“Whenever a rancher or grazing allotment owner has depredation issues, whether it be wolves, lions or bears, (USDA Wildlife Services) step in to try to mitigate,” said James Brower, regional communications manager with Fish and Game. “We work very closely with them on these kinds of things. We did the relocation. They did the capture.”
Brower said this was the first grizzly bear relocation in eastern Idaho this year.
“There have been other cattle depredations, but this is the first grizzly that has been captured and relocated this year,” he said. “That's always the hope that they will learn their lesson and target wildlife species as opposed to domestic cattle.”
Fish and Game gave the captured bear a health checkup and fitted it with a GPS collar before releasing it. Biologists will continue to track the bear’s movements.
Last year, Fish and Game bear biologists captured two grizzly bears, a sow and cub, after they were raiding trash cans in the Island Park area. The pair were relocated to near the southwest corner of Yellowstone National Park.
Last week, a bear chased a mountain biker in the Island Park area. Fish and Game posted warning signs in the area and informed residents in the area to be cautious.
“There's a lot of people out and a lot of bears out,” Brower said. “People need to be aware of that, storing their attractants when they go out, go out in groups and make lots of noise and make sure they carry their bear spray with them.”