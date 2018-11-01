A new campaign commercial promoting Cindy Wilson for state superintendent of schools isn’t actually from the Wilson campaign — it’s an independent expenditure campaign largely underwritten by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff and his wife, Susie.
“As I’ve said all along in my campaigns, education is the most important thing that we do for our young folks in the state,” said Balukoff, a longtime Boise School Board trustee, “and it’s important that we get a superintendent that will have the vision and the ability to move our state forward.”
“Susie and I have been big fans of Cindy for a long time,” Balukoff said. “She taught some of our grandchildren when they were in high school, and she’s just a great lady with a lot of good experience. She’s taught in both large and small districts around the state, has over 30 years of experience and is well respected by everybody.”
He also pointed to Wilson’s appointment to the state Board of Correction by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. “She can work with people from both parties,” Balukoff said. “I just think that’s what we need in the state superintendent’s office.”
So he directed the $70,742 left in his campaign account from his unsuccessful run for governor in this year’s Democratic primary into this independent expenditure campaign. On top of that, the Balukoffs added $60,000 of their own personal funds, and successfully solicited a $50,000 contribution from the Idaho Education Association, the state teachers union. The IEA already is running its own independent expenditure campaign, using a quarter-million dollars from the National Education Association to fund ads attacking the performance of incumbent GOP Superintendent Sherri Ybarra.
“We decided since I don’t have to run in the general, to make a big commitment to see if we can move education forward,” Balukoff told the Idaho Press on Wednesday. “I hope it works.”
Here’s a look at the claims in the commercial:
“Cindy has 30 years of teaching experience.” Wilson retired at the end of the school year this year, after teaching for 33 years.
“Idaho’s schools rank 48th in the nation.” This frequently cited statistic comes from Education Week’s rankings of states, a broad measure that takes into account everything from school finance to test scores to adult outcomes. In addition to ranking 48th, Idaho’s education system earned a “D-plus” grade.
“Trusted by Gov. Otter to oversee an important state agency.” Otter appointed Wilson to one of three seats on the state Board of Correction, which oversees the state’s prison system. Wilson has served on the board for the past three years.
Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler said, “The set-up, the framing of this looks very much like kind of a traditional candidate ad. So I think it would be easy for a lot of people watching it to assume it is coming from her campaign.”
The ad does say at the end that it was paid for by “Our Schools, Our Future,” a new political action committee that just formed before running the ad. Jim Shackelford, retired former director of the IEA, is listed as the PAC’s contact, but he couldn’t be reached for comment.
Contributions to statewide candidates in Idaho are limited to $5,000 per election cycle, but there’s no limit on contributions to political action committees or organizations running independent expenditure campaigns.
Balukoff said the independent campaign ad was his idea. “I don’t know that she has enough money to run ads, and Susie and I have been big supporters of Cindy, and we maxed out on our contributions to her,” he said, “and decided to do some independent expenditures and run some ads that we wish she had been able to run."