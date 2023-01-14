In a time of increased social and political division, the Idaho Falls African American Alliance is committed to initiating dialogue and providing resources that contribute to connecting the community and fixing those broken bonds, founder Dave Snell said.

“It is vital that we understand each other. Our political climate wants us to separate and divide ourselves but that is not the best way. We are all on the same team in this game of life. We are in a community that is full of differences. We should embrace that and respect everyone we come in contact with.”


