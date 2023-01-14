In a time of increased social and political division, the Idaho Falls African American Alliance is committed to initiating dialogue and providing resources that contribute to connecting the community and fixing those broken bonds, founder Dave Snell said.
“It is vital that we understand each other. Our political climate wants us to separate and divide ourselves but that is not the best way. We are all on the same team in this game of life. We are in a community that is full of differences. We should embrace that and respect everyone we come in contact with.”
In keeping with the alliance’s main goal of promoting the awareness and respect of all races, it is hosting its 16th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet, with speaker Marvin Lewis, an Idaho State University alumnus and former National Football League head coach.
In a recent interview, Snell explained how the alliance came to be.
While working at Idaho National Laboratories, Snell said he came in contact with a young woman who knew an African American boy in need of help.
“She was trying to find a way to send this young boy, a great orator, to a debate conference across the country,” Snell said. “I got together with others that I worked with and we came up with the money to send him. The feeling of helping that young boy really sparked something in us and we started looking for more ways to help.”
In 2006, Snell and his wife, Eloise, created the alliance, which began with the sole purpose of helping African Americans in the area.
“It has turned into an organization that does so much more than we originally intended,” Snell said. “It has allowed us the privilege and given us the opportunity to help many more people than we thought we could.”
Snell and several other alliance members have participated in many community events, fundraisers and scholarship donations for area children, first responders and nonprofit organizations. They are choosing to help and serve because of the blessings they have received in their own lives.
As former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, Idaho State Hall of Fame inductee, holder of a master’s degree in athletic administration from Idaho State University and a player and coach for the Bengals, alliance officials felt Lewis was perfect to speak on this year’s event theme, “we are all on the same team.”
“We are honored to have Marvin Lewis be our keynote speaker,” Snell said. “What better man to talk about teamwork than him. The NFL is very diverse, with players from all different backgrounds.”
Coach Lewis has been able to successfully make the people he works with into a team and lead them to victory time and time again. Everything he has done has been a testament to his ability to bring people together and that is what we need.”
Lewis cut his coaching teeth as a linebackers coach at his alma mater, helping the Bengals win the I-AA national title in 1981, but he is best known nationally for his years with those other Bengals, which he coached for 16 seasons and is the franchise’s all-time winningest coach.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Mountain America Center, 1690 Event Center Drive.
Tickets can be purchased on the alliance’s website, https://www.ifaaa.org/store and begin at $10 for youth, 12 and younger, $25 for students and $35 for adults.
“We hope that coach Lewis talks about some of the same things he does to bring his teams together, the attributes that help teams work together and compete at the highest level,” Snell said. “We are hoping that he will inspire us all to come together in our day to day lives and begin to work as a team. We become a better community as we learn to live together and respect each other.”
In addition to the keynote speech, a buffet dinner is included, and attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Idaho Falls Bridge Builders, an area nonprofit helping with refugee support as well as the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund.
“My husband and I are so excited about this event and the alliance’s decision to award our foundation with some of the money from the auction,” said Kimberly Mitchell, co-founder of Idaho Falls Bridge Builders. “We have been to the event before and think it is one of the most beautiful things that happens in Idaho Falls. We love the messages of unity, diversity and teamwork and the challenge to love each other more.
“This donation really speaks to their purpose and will be a huge help to the refugees who are here in the city.”
Snell said that of all that he has learned from King’s teachings one quote has spoken to him louder than the rest.
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,” King said in a March 22, 1964, speech in St. Louis.
Members of the alliance use the banquet as an opportunity to do just that.
“This is our way of bringing everyone together in the community for a night as brothers and sisters,” Snell said “We will be here together, reflecting on some of the ideas that King had about our connections with other people and we will use that time to educate ourselves and hopefully help others in the process.”
Snell said everyone in the community is welcome to attend the banquet.
“We sometimes have people ask us if they can come if they aren’t African American and I just laugh,” Snell said. “This is not an African American event; this is an event for absolutely anyone who wants to attend.”
