It's a rivalry older and more intense than any in sports or politics. Not Bengals vs. Vandals, not Republicans vs. Democrats, it's dogs vs. mail carriers.
Last year, the rivalry intensified in Idaho, and U.S. Postal Service officials here are asking people to be more responsible restraining their dogs when the mail carrier arrives each day. The education effort is happening alongside National Dog Bite Prevention Week, Sunday to April 20.
Twenty-five Idaho postal carriers were bitten by dogs last year, including two in Idaho Falls and one in Pocatello, according to a U.S. Postal Service news release.
It's not a dog problem, says the Postal Service, but dog owners who fail to restrain their pets.
“The dogs are only doing what is instinctive to them, which is protecting their property and family,” said Tony Haws, Idaho Falls postmaster, in the release. “It’s the dog owners who need to step up and restrain their dogs so our carriers can safely deliver the mail.”
The number of dogs biting mail carriers is on the rise in Idaho, although they are down nationwide. In Idaho, there were three more incidents last year than in 2017. Nationwide, 5,714 postal employees were attacked in 2018 — down nearly 500 from 2017.
Will Lago, 36, is an Idaho Falls city letter carrier, who delivers mail on foot. He has been with the Postal Service for three years.
"We're usually the ones pounding the pavement out here on the streets, so we run into dogs," Lago said. "I've been chased down by a dog or two."
Dog attacks typically happen when the animals are either outside and unrestrained or when a package is delivered to the door and the dog lunges at the carrier through the open door, Lago said.
"I grew up with a dog," Lago said. "For families, they might be the most gentlest dog, but you don't know how they react to someone coming up. I definitely don't blame any dogs or any people — some people just don't know to keep their dogs secure."
Mail carriers have tools and tactics to defend themselves from feisty dogs. Their thick, nylon satchel bags work as shields.
"A bite’s not going to go through that," Lago said. "If you have to give up your satchel, you can give it up and go."
But if the satchel defense isn't enough, carriers have a "watered-down pepper spray" for animals, Lago said, which he has used just once, on a big, aggressive German shepherd.
"It's not going to do a lot of damage," he said. "But it should deter a dog from coming up to you."
Lago said he doesn't know what it is about mail carriers that dogs don't like. It could be their uniforms or the fact that carriers encroach on the dog's property every day.
"There are some good dogs," he said. "You see them every day, and you know them by name. But there are some others that have a problem with a person coming up. They see you come up in their lawn or territory every day."
Some dog attacks on mail carriers resulted in medical attention beyond first-aid and lost work time for the carriers, the release said.
“We take the safety of our employees very seriously,” Haws said in the release. “We will not wait until a carrier is attacked before taking preventative action. A dog that runs loose not only affects the delivery of the dog owner’s mail but often the delivery of their neighbors’ mail as well.”
Haws and Pocatello Officer-in-Charge Angela Hughes shared the following tips to avoid dog attacks on postal carriers:
"If a postal carrier delivers a certified letter or a package to your front door, place your dog into a separate room and close the door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to get at strangers.
"Dog owners should remind their children about the need to keep the family dog secured. Parents should remind their children not to take mail directly from postal carriers in the presence of the family pet as the dog may see handing mail to a child as a threatening gesture."