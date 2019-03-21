Dave Hanneman knew he wanted to be a firefighter when he was 8 years old. As a child, he watched "Emergency!" — a television show that followed the exploits of two emergency responders working as firefighters and emergency technicians.
"I grew up in the east part of Los Angeles County where 'Emergency!' was about, and it was about the L.A. County Fire Department and their paramedics, Roy DeSoto and Johnny Gage," Hanneman said. "When I saw that when I was 8 years old, I thought 'This is what I want to do.'"
Under Idaho's retirement rules, Hanneman, 54, reached retirement age when his years of service and his age add up to 90. He reached that line this month, with 36 years of service.
At age 19 he started as a part-timer at the Cole-Collister Fire District in Boise in 1984. In 1988, he moved to the Boise Fire Department, where he would spend most of his career.
Hanneman was chosen as chief of the Idaho Falls Fire Department in October 2014. Throughout his career, he has held every job available at fire stations, including as a driver, emergency medical technician, captain and chief. In May, he'll complete his career and retire, at least from fighting fires.
"When I got here about five years ago, I anticipated it was going to be about five years," Hanneman said.
In that time he's been able to expand the department; the experience was in sharp contrast to his time as fire chief at the Chula Vista Fire Department in California.
Hanneman started in Chula Vista in 2008, right before the Great Recession hit. Budgeting restraints meant he had to make cuts to the fire department. The department union held a no-confidence vote against Hanneman in January 2014.
In contrast, the Idaho Falls Fire Department has expanded under Hanneman's leadership. Hanneman came in on the tail end of the city's efforts to build a new downtown fire station. The new $4.3 million building, which was completed in April 2017, was much needed after structural cracks had developed years earlier in the floor of the city's previous downtown station, forcing the department to park its trucks on the street.
Hanneman also implemented changes to the department's leadership after it experienced retirements of some key command personnel prior to his arrival in Idaho Falls. He also led the department's adoption of a computer-aided dispatch system that uses GPS technology to locate the closest engines or ambulances to an emergency location. That change was one of several that helped the city improve its insurance rating.
In 2017, the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau, an independent Idaho Department of Insurance rating organization, raised Idaho Falls' property insurance rating from Class 3 to Class 2. Of the 251 Gem State fire departments the bureau rates, only two have a Class 2 rating. No departments have a perfect Class 1 rating.
The improved rating helps residents see reductions in their property insurance rates.
The department also added 27 new positions during Hanneman's tenure. Hanneman notes that the fire engine and ambulance stationed at Idaho Falls Airport could not be deployed at the same time because of a lack of personnel when he started. The added firefighters meant the department could more reliably cover the city.
"This has been by far the best time of my career," Hanneman said.
Hanneman led the fire department through several major incidents in the last five years. In 2016, the Henry's Creek Fire consumed more than 50,000 acres, more than every other fire in the county since 1980 combined.
In 2017, Hanneman worked with law enforcement and the Idaho Transportation Department to plan for and facilitate emergency response when the solar eclipse drew 100,000 visitors.
The chief has also worked with local, state and federal firefighters to expand the assistance available when one area suffers from major wildfires. The city sent firefighters to assist with 41 fires in eight states. Hanneman joined Idaho’s Region 3 All-Hazards Incident Management and Support Team in assisting with rescue efforts in Florida after Hurricane Michael.
As chief, Hanneman describes his job as making sure the firefighters have the resources necessary to do their job. He takes pride in the expansion of the department, but managing budgets and attending city council meetings are not what his 8-year-old self dreamt about while watching "Emergency!"
During his career, his favorite job was driving a fire engine. Having to navigate traffic and get to an emergency as quickly as possible with the siren blaring was always an adrenaline rush for Hanneman, even if the emergency was a false alarm.
"I've been toying with the idea on my last day to kick one of my captains off of an engine and be an engine captain for a day, and just go back and do that one last day," Hanneman said.
Hanneman plans to take a vacation to tour the country after his retirement, but doesn't plan to stop after his retirement. He will continue to teach as an adjunct professor at Idaho State University, and he wants to continue working on coordinating emergency response in the region.
Hanneman will retire on May 3. A successor has not been announced.