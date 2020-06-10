The Museum of Idaho closed its doors on March 16. Nearly three months later, it is preparing to reopen to visitors this Saturday.
From when the museum opens at 11:00 a.m. on Monday through Saturday until 12:30 p.m., visits will be reserved for seniors, people with compromised immune systems and masked visitors. Masks will be optional but recommended during the rest of the museum’s hours and can be purchased on site.
Visitors are asked to reserve a time slot ahead of time in order to keep visitor capacity below 50 people, though some drop-in visitors will be allowed.
“There are experiences you simply can’t replicate online. There are reasons people still come to museums when you can see pictures of anything you would want to online,” museum spokesman Jeff Carr said.
With museums closing across the country this spring because of the coronavirus, the pipeline of traveling exhibits has been delayed by several months. June was supposed to see the opening of the ”Animals Inside Out” exhibit, a spin-off of the popular Body Worlds feature that came through eastern Idaho in 2011. That exhibit has been delayed until September, and the “Darwin and Dinosaurs” exhibit currently at the museum will remain for the next two months.
Work has also continued on the “Way Out West,” the museum’s planned permanent centerpiece about the history of eastern Idaho, over the last three months. Carr said the exhibit was still on track to open before the end of the year.
For the last three months, facilities director Greg Stoddard has been the only person working in the museum every day. He said being alone in the museum made him feel like “Jack Nicholson in ‘The Shining’” some days, but they were able to get work done remodeling more than half the museum to help set up that exhibit.
“The timing of the project worked out well to not have much staff there other than myself and the contractors,” Stoddard said.
Museum staff selected a handful of smaller, interesting artifacts from its collection and set them up in cases outside one of the entrances as a drive-by exhibit. Lectures from the Museum Club and Museum After Dark series have moved to Zoom calls.
More recently, the Rocky Mountain Adventure Camps run by the museum each summer have shifted to a remote form. The camps have been replaced with Adventure Crates, a package of hands-on science and nature activities that are sent out to interested students. The crates are offered for free to qualified kids from underserved communities and museum members before they become publicly available, though Carr says they rarely have many left over.
“We feel gratified by how quickly they’ve gone. We’ll put it out there that we have several dozen boxes, and they are all snapped up within a couple hours,” Carr said.
In preparation for the reopening this weekend, the museum compiled a 50-page set of guidelines for staff and volunteers on how to keep the building clean and reduce the risk of infection.